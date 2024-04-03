Warning: This article contains brief mention of sexual harrasement, child abuse, mass shootings, and self-immolation.
Hello hello! Every month, I collect all of the wild things that happen in my own time capsule from hell. Now that we've finished out one-fourth of the year, here's a look back of everything we've experienced in 2024 so far:
1. January 2: The New Year is largely considered a time when people can reset and start fresh. Perhaps, this most fittinglly applies to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to the second degree murder of her abusive mother nearly eight years ago.
Well, on January 2, Gypsy defended her husband from a slew on online hate by commenting a now-viral sentiment on his Instagram post, writing: "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️."
4. January 3: Shannon Sharpe's now infamous interview with Katt Williams racked in 56 million views on YouTube. People couldn't look away as the comedian called out other big industry names for allegedly stealing jokes, accusing rappers of joining the illuminati, and even suggesting Harvey Weinstein offered him oral sex in return for movie roles.
5. January 3: Unsealed court documents surrounding Epstein, his victims, and associates were released following years "of public speculation about who the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker may have involved in his schemes," HuffPost reported.
6. January 4: In lighter news, Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad hit the internet and spawned thirsty reactions from most across the nation, except for his The Bear costar Ayo Edebiri, who cringed when she saw it.
7. January 5: We've reached my personal Roman Empire — the emergency door plug from an Alaska Airlines flight that blew out at 16,000 feet.
10. January 6: Halle Bailey announced the arrival of her newborn after months of pregnancy speculation.
14. January 9: Several were arrested after a secret tunnel was discovered under the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in New York.
15. January 10: Republican candidate Chris Christie announced he'd be ending his bid for president.
20. January 13: January continued to be a rough month for Boeing, as a flight in Japan had to return after a crack formed in the cockpit window.
28. January 25: In dystopian news, lawyers are trying to figure out how to legally create a trust for clients who pass away, have their bodies frozen, and are later brought back to life (should technology ever reach this point). Because, according Scottsdale attorney Mark House, “You don’t wanna come back poor."
29. January 26: Explicit AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift were shared — and thankfully removed from — online, eliciting outcries in support of legislation that would criminalize and punish such acts.
33. February 1: Universal Music Group pulled their artists' songs from TikTok.
Universal Music Group, otherwise known as UMG, represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Justin Bieber — all of whom have songs regularly used as trending audios on TikTok. However, at the beginning of the month, UMG and TikTok failed to come to an agreement on contract renewal for the app's use of UMG's artists' songs.
In a statement, UMG said, “TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”
TikTok retorted with their own statement, claiming that UMG is putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters," and added, “TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans."
35. February 2: The groundhog who predicts seasons, aka Punxsutawney Phil, ruled that there will be an early spring this year, and then the internet immediately called BS. because of our horrible, climate-change-driven weather.
36. February 3: Sweetly Seasoned issued an apology for withholding a tip for a barber and hairstylist that was gifted by TikToker Keith Lee.
If you somehow missed the saga: Keith Lee visited a food truck in Dallas, TX called Sweetly Seasoned and noticed that a barber and hairstylist unaffiliated with the truck were working out of the same parking lot. The barber and hairstylist were friends of the Sweetly Seasoned owner's son, and the hairstylist even helped fill orders that day.
To keep transactions simple, Keith tipped Sweetly $2,000 and asked that the owner hand out an additional $2,000 he'd be tipping through their system —$1,000 for the barber and $1,000 for the hairstylist.
The owner of Sweetly Seasoned, however, initially kept the entire $4,000. It wasn't until later, after much backlash from the internet, that the owner seemingly begrudgingly agreed to issue give the barber and hairstylist their money.
37. February 3: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes to join the Ferrari team.
38. February 4: Taylor Swift announced she'll be dropping a new album on April 19 during her Grammy speech.
39. February 4: Speaking of the Grammys, Jay-Z delivered a now-famous speech when accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While on stage, he questioned how Beyoncé could have more Grammy wins than any other artist, yet not an Album of the Year award, and said some artists in attendance low-key don't even belong in their categories.
No lies were spoken.
40. February 5: Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
The palace did not specify what kind of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, nor what stage.
42. February 6: In an unprecedented move, a jury found the mother of the Michigan high school mass shooter, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
In 2021, Crumbley and her husband gave their 15-year-old son a semi-automatic handgun a few days before the shooting, despite him displaying both behavioral and mental struggles. These notably include an instance where her son texted Crumbley saying that he was "hearing voices and seeing demons," HuffPost reports, and their son texted friends saying his mother laughed in response to requests for help.
Then, just a few hours before the shooting, school administrators called the 15-year-old's parents to discuss drawings he'd created of guns and gunshot victims. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Crumbley not only dismissed these concerns, but also failed to acknowledge that she'd given her son a gun.
Crumbley's son was sentenced to life in prison, and Crumbley has been found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the victim's deaths.
43. February 7: Following Katt Williams' explosive interview, Shannon Sharpe interviewed comedian Mo'Nique on his show Club Shay Shay.
Clips from the interview went massively viral, as Mo'Nique called out big names like Tiffany Haddish as well as discrimination in the industry.
44. February 7: Not sure if you even remember her, but Marianne Williamson dropped out the 2024 presidential race.
She has since un-suspended her campaign and is back in the race.
(Girl, let it go.)