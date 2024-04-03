    106 Bizarre, Wild, And Shocking Things That Have Already Happened In 2024

    The pipeline of Gypsy Rose assuring her husband that his "D is fire" to announcing their separation is iconic.

    Warning: This article contains brief mention of sexual harrasement, child abuse, mass shootings, and self-immolation.

    Hello hello! Every month, I collect all of the wild things that happen in my own time capsule from hell. Now that we've finished out one-fourth of the year, here's a look back of everything we've experienced in 2024 so far:

    1. January 2: The New Year is largely considered a time when people can reset and start fresh. Perhaps, this most fittinglly applies to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to the second degree murder of her abusive mother nearly eight years ago.

    Well, on January 2, Gypsy defended her husband from a slew on online hate by commenting a now-viral sentiment on his Instagram post, writing: "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️."

    2. January 2: Speaking of starting anew, Fox News brought on a psychic to predict how Trump's 2024 will go. But...she awkwardly pulled the five of cups Tarot card, which represents loss and failure. (Something I'm sure Fox News was not expecting.)

    3. January 3: An inescapable video of a man, later identified as Deobra Redden, went viral after a judge denied his probation and he responded by jumping (FLYING) over her desk and injuring her.

    Twitter: @LasVegasLocally

    4. January 3: Shannon Sharpe's now infamous interview with Katt Williams racked in 56 million views on YouTube. People couldn't look away as the comedian called out other big industry names for allegedly stealing jokes, accusing rappers of joining the illuminati, and even suggesting Harvey Weinstein offered him oral sex in return for movie roles.

    5. January 3: Unsealed court documents surrounding Epstein, his victims, and associates were released following years "of public speculation about who the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker may have involved in his schemes," HuffPost reported.

    Person with short hair smiling at camera, in casual attire. Used in an article
    6. January 4: In lighter news, Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad hit the internet and spawned thirsty reactions from most across the nation, except for his The Bear costar Ayo Edebiri, who cringed when she saw it.

    7. January 5: We've reached my personal Roman Empire — the emergency door plug from an Alaska Airlines flight that blew out at 16,000 feet.

    Two Alaska Airlines aircraft at an airport, with distinctive company branding on the tail and fuselage
    8. January 5: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard embarked on a press tour of sorts, and appeared on daytime talk show The View, where she admitted to taking "the wrong way out" in reference to her mother's murder. Host Joy Behar interjected, saying, "Don't say that... You had no choice really." And Gypsy had to remind Joy that murder is wrong.

    ABC / Via Twitter: @notbrendan

    9. January 6: Boeing grounded their 737 Max 9 fleet following that whole airplane without an emergency door plug fiasco.

    Twitter: @united

    10. January 6: Halle Bailey announced the arrival of her newborn after months of pregnancy speculation.

    11. January 6: Chicago's rat hole — a sidewalk slab with a rat's imprint — went viral and oddly became a tourist destination that many flocked to.

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    12. January 7: A phone blown out of the Alaska Airlines flight was found fully operable.

    Twitter: @SeanSafyre

    13. January 8: After being found guilty on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, Jonathan Majors appeared in an interview on ABC news. During the taping, he commented on his relationship with actor Meagan Good, who he cringingly said held him down like Coretta Scott King.

    ABC News / Via Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    14. January 9: Several were arrested after a secret tunnel was discovered under the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in New York.

    Police cars and officers outside a building, indicating an active investigation at the scene
    15. January 10: Republican candidate Chris Christie announced he'd be ending his bid for president.

    Individual speaking at an event, wearing a suit and tie with an American flag lapel pin
    16. January 10: News broke that the Escambia County School District in Florida is being sued after a school pulled multiple dictionaries from their library shelves because they contained descriptions (i.e. definitions) of "sexual conduct."

    Twitter: @CoochieBeating

    17. January 11: The FAA announced they were officially opening an investigation into the Boeing incident.

    Twitter: @FAANews

    18. January 12: Jonathan Majors was dropped from starring in 48 Hours in Vegas, a movie about Bulls player Dennis Rodman's infamous trip to Vegas in the middle of the NBA finals.

    19. January 13: A group of grown men (football players) pushed their bodies to wild feats in subzero temperatures for extreme salaries.

    Twitter: @youreinIcve

    20. January 13: January continued to be a rough month for Boeing, as a flight in Japan had to return after a crack formed in the cockpit window.

    ANA airplane in flight against a clear sky
    21. January 14: Ryan Gosling was extremely confused by "I'm Just Ken" winning Best Original Song at the Critics' Choice Awards.

    Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

    22. January 15: Twice-impeached Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

    Trump speaking at a podium
    23. January 20: A Ravens fan randomly went viral for looking like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Twitter: @BerniceKing

    24. January 21: Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race.

    Ron DeSantis in a branded jacket holding a microphone, speaking in front of an American flag
    25. January 22: The midwest was hit with a winter storm that sent fire trucks flailing.

    Twitter: @brianmmunoz

    26. January 24: In a weird mashup of political and entertainment news, Hillary Clinton penned an open message to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie about their Oscar snubs.

    Twitter: @HillaryClinton

    27. January. 25: Megan Thee Stallion dropped her single "Hiss" with lyrics that seemed to reference Nicki Minaj's husband being a sex offender. This resulted in Nicki tweeting responses for days on end while the 28-year-old remained silent.

    Twitter: @theestallion

    28. January 25: In dystopian news, lawyers are trying to figure out how to legally create a trust for clients who pass away, have their bodies frozen, and are later brought back to life (should technology ever reach this point). Because, according Scottsdale attorney Mark House, “You don’t wanna come back poor."

    29. January 26: Explicit AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift were shared — and thankfully removed from — online, eliciting outcries in support of legislation that would criminalize and punish such acts.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling figure-skating costume
    30. January 29: Measles are trying to make a comeback.

    Twitter: @ABC7

    31. January 29: Elon Musk's Neuralink implanted a "brain computer" in someone's head that's meant to "create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow," according to the company's website.

    Twitter: @elonmusk

    32. January 29: Elmo asked how people were doing, and the internet trauma dumped on him.

    Twitter: @elmo

    33. February 1: Universal Music Group pulled their artists' songs from TikTok.

    Universal Music Group, otherwise known as UMG, represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Justin Bieber — all of whom have songs regularly used as trending audios on TikTok. However, at the beginning of the month, UMG and TikTok failed to come to an agreement on contract renewal for the app's use of UMG's artists' songs. 

    In a statement, UMG said, “TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

    TikTok retorted with their own statement, claiming that UMG is putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters," and added, “TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans."

    Drake on stage holding a microphone during a performance
    34. February 1: Netflix dropped a first look of the anticipated second season of Squid Game. (And yes, Seong Gi-hun is still sporting red hair).

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @netflix

    35. February 2: The groundhog who predicts seasons, aka Punxsutawney Phil, ruled that there will be an early spring this year, and then the internet immediately called BS. because of our horrible, climate-change-driven weather.

    Two men in top hats hold a groundhog and a proclamation at a Groundhog Day event
    36. February 3: Sweetly Seasoned issued an apology for withholding a tip for a barber and hairstylist that was gifted by TikToker Keith Lee.

    If you somehow missed the saga: Keith Lee visited a food truck in Dallas, TX called Sweetly Seasoned and noticed that a barber and hairstylist unaffiliated with the truck were working out of the same parking lot. The barber and hairstylist were friends of the Sweetly Seasoned owner's son, and the hairstylist even helped fill orders that day. 

    To keep transactions simple, Keith tipped Sweetly $2,000 and asked that the owner hand out an additional $2,000 he'd be tipping through their system —$1,000 for the barber and $1,000 for the hairstylist. 

    The owner of Sweetly Seasoned, however, initially kept the entire $4,000. It wasn't until later, after much backlash from the internet, that the owner seemingly begrudgingly agreed to issue give the barber and hairstylist their money. 

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    37. February 3: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes to join the Ferrari team.

    Lewis Hamilton in a white team jersey with sponsor logos, wearing sunglasses
    38. February 4: Taylor Swift announced she'll be dropping a new album on April 19 during her Grammy speech.

    Taylor Swift holding a Grammy Award, wearing a dress and gloves
    39. February 4: Speaking of the Grammys, Jay-Z delivered a now-famous speech when accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While on stage, he questioned how Beyoncé could have more Grammy wins than any other artist, yet not an Album of the Year award, and said some artists in attendance low-key don't even belong in their categories.

    No lies were spoken. 

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    40. February 5: Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

    The palace did not specify what kind of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, nor what stage. 

    Man in a suit with a flower in the lapel, standing before a mural
    41. February 6: A DC Circuit court determined Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election (which later led to the Jan. 6 insurrection), as he previously suggested.

    Twitter: @kyledcheney

    42. February 6: In an unprecedented move, a jury found the mother of the Michigan high school mass shooter, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

    In 2021, Crumbley and her husband gave their 15-year-old son a semi-automatic handgun a few days before the shooting, despite him displaying both behavioral and mental struggles. These notably include an instance where her son texted Crumbley saying that he was "hearing voices and seeing demons," HuffPost reports, and their son texted friends saying his mother laughed in response to requests for help. 

    Then, just a few hours before the shooting, school administrators called the 15-year-old's parents to discuss drawings he'd created of guns and gunshot victims. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Crumbley not only dismissed these concerns, but also failed to acknowledge that she'd given her son a gun. 

    Crumbley's son was sentenced to life in prison, and Crumbley has been found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the victim's deaths. 

    Two people in close conversation, one with their back to the camera
    43. February 7: Following Katt Williams' explosive interview, Shannon Sharpe interviewed comedian Mo'Nique on his show Club Shay Shay.

    Clips from the interview went massively viral, as Mo'Nique called out big names like Tiffany Haddish as well as discrimination in the industry. 

    View this video on YouTube
    Club Shay Shay / Via youtube.com

    44. February 7: Not sure if you even remember her, but Marianne Williamson dropped out the 2024 presidential race.

    She has since un-suspended her campaign and is back in the race. 

    (Girl, let it go.) 

    Marianne Williamson at a SiriusXM event wearing a floral blouse and blazer
    45. February 8: Following January's plane news (you know, when a Boeing door panel flew off at 16,000 feet), February threw its hat into the ring with two Jet Blue planes colliding on a tarmac.

    Two Jet Blue planes colliding on a tarmac.