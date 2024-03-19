Skip To Content
    The Asbestos Ban Has People Hilariously Trolling Conservatives

    It's wild that asbestos hasn't been banned for like 30 years already.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today I learned that the Environmental Protection Agency *just* fully banned asbestos.

    Yellow caution tape with &quot;DANGER ASBESTOS DUST HAZARD&quot; across a white picket fence, warning of hazardous material
    Gary Webber / Getty Images

    According to the Associated Press, the EPA ruled on Monday that chrysotile asbestos would be prohibited from use in things like brake linings and gaskets.

    Sign on wall warns of asbestos hazard
    Marcia Straub / Getty Images

    And now a tweet from the AP announcing the ban has gone viral:

    AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, File/ / Via Twitter: @AP

    Most people were like, "How hasn't it been banned already?"

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @Brettheepi

    Like, seriously, I thought they banned that stuff in the '80s.

    Twitter: @YosemiteForest

    But besides those people voicing their surprise at the delayed ban, the majority of the responses consist of people trolling conservatives.

    Twitter: @marionumber4

    "Liberal media strikes again," this person said.

    Twitter: @mxuceri

    "Your rightwing uncle is out there right now going 'ugh ANOTHER thing I have to start defending," another person chimed in.

    Twitter: @CousinNate2

    From "First they came for lead pipes, and I did not speak out..."

    Twitter: @the_transit_guy

    ...to "Heeeere come the MAGAs."

    Fox / Via Twitter: @DrSandman11

    This person joked, "The woke mind virus strikes again."

    Twitter: @robrousseau

    Ultimately, yay for us finally banning asbestos, so I'll leave you with more of my favorite responses to the tweet:

    Twitter: @soupformy_fam

    Twitter: @JohnKerryFan

    Twitter: @Cirnose

    Twitter: @ForgetfuP

    Twitter: @SocialistFemme

    Twitter: @ShawnNOrlando

    Twitter: @esjesjesj

    And lastly:

    Twitter: @namattes