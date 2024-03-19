The Asbestos Ban Has People Hilariously Trolling Conservatives
It's wild that asbestos hasn't been banned for like 30 years already.
Today I learned that the Environmental Protection Agency *just* fully banned asbestos.
According to the Associated Press, the EPA ruled on Monday that chrysotile asbestos would be prohibited from use in things like brake linings and gaskets.
And now a tweet from the AP announcing the ban has gone viral:
BREAKING: The EPA has banned asbestos, a deadly carcinogen still in use decades after a partial ban was enacted. https://t.co/Do1ingCP1l— The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2024
Most people were like, "How hasn't it been banned already?"
As someone that works in public health all I can say is: https://t.co/K0EF9gMLC3 pic.twitter.com/SCZeV6JrX4— Bret the Epidemiologist (@Brettheepi) March 18, 2024
Like, seriously, I thought they banned that stuff in the '80s.
In news you thought would be from 1977 https://t.co/U0ncrvTICr— John O’Connor 🇺🇦 (@YosemiteForest) March 19, 2024
But besides those people voicing their surprise at the delayed ban, the majority of the responses consist of people trolling conservatives.
Conservatives in a couple days: https://t.co/1k88qSb8Ne pic.twitter.com/V8wzNymTjG— Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) March 18, 2024
"Liberal media strikes again," this person said.
Liberal media strikes again ‼️ it’s time for the REAL asbestos fans to stand up ☝️💨 https://t.co/MHirHkN401— Jacob (@mxuceri) March 19, 2024
"Your rightwing uncle is out there right now going 'ugh ANOTHER thing I have to start defending," another person chimed in.
Your rightwing uncle is out there right now going "ugh ANOTHER thing I have to start defending the use of with my life now" https://t.co/RtwjeQfgt0 pic.twitter.com/MHXWZhgAZN— answering the call of the bog (@CousinNate2) March 18, 2024
From "First they came for lead pipes, and I did not speak out..."
MAGA be like “First they came for lead pipes, and I did not speak out…” https://t.co/WQLHf8EOPU— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) March 18, 2024
...to "Heeeere come the MAGAs."
Heeeere come the MAGAs https://t.co/7gECOAIpru pic.twitter.com/rstD0LdMzu— 💉Josh Rubin, MD 🩺 (@DrSandman11) March 18, 2024
This person joked, "The woke mind virus strikes again."
the woke mind virus strikes again... https://t.co/MPjuBOzFiN— Rob (@robrousseau) March 18, 2024
Ultimately, yay for us finally banning asbestos, so I'll leave you with more of my favorite responses to the tweet:
You can take my asbestos from my cold dead hands. https://t.co/NSoXVqaqIU— Soup for my Family 🥣🧦🤖🫐🌨 (@soupformy_fam) March 18, 2024
First they come for our love for meat, then our gas stoves, and now our asbestos.— John Kerry Fan🇺🇸 (@JohnKerryFan) March 18, 2024
See it yet? https://t.co/k2rTUcGEi0
don’t tread on me or my asbestos https://t.co/sBKYTaSvdo— Snow (Estrogen Fiend)🔆 🏳️⚧️ (@Cirnose) March 19, 2024
The EPA has gone woke, now banning asbestos. I will be ingesting large quantities to stick it to the libs and their woke “science” 🇺🇸🦅 https://t.co/m1rGRJB371 pic.twitter.com/eUk20MJ3mx— ForgetfuIPerson (@ForgetfuP) March 18, 2024
How dare the Woke Government get rid of my Cancer Powder https://t.co/mFpcmZC4zX— Astraea 🏳️⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@SocialistFemme) March 18, 2024
Ben Shapiro: SO I WENT TO HOME DEPOT AND BOUGHT A BAG OF ASBESTOS BECAUSE THE DUMB LIBS THINK THIS WILL GIVE YOU CANCER https://t.co/5pF0Njqa8b pic.twitter.com/p4e7psMG5T— SHAWNSTACHE (@ShawnNOrlando) March 18, 2024
Countdown to conservatives calling this woke https://t.co/TRahHiwCYq— evan (@esjesjesj) March 18, 2024
And lastly:
republicans by the end of this week: https://t.co/SDdA7MdEg6 pic.twitter.com/uo4QO5fuOx— nick (@namattes) March 19, 2024