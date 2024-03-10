Skip To Content
Here's What The Pins On The Oscars Red Carpet Mean

Many artists are sporting the small red lapel pin.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

At the 2024 Oscars, many guests have chosen to adorn their red carpet looks with nods to political causes.

Eugene Lee Yang posing in a satin suit jacket with an asymmetrical peplum detail and a long skirt with a train
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

One of the most popular pins of the night so far has been the Artists4Ceasefire symbol, referring to the organization calling for "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

Close-up of a person in a velvet blazer with the Artists4Ceasefire pin on the lapel
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

This is photographer and director Misan Harriman.

Comedian and Poor Things star Ramy Youssef was one of the people to wear the pin, along with documentary filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, and producer Nadim Cheikhrouha.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images
As well as Billie Eilish and Finneas:

Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, and Finneas at the Oscars
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Anatomy of a Fall actor Milo Machado-Graner further sported the Palestinian flag:

Milo Machado-Graner and another man at the Oscars wearing pins showing the Palestinian flag
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad wore a yellow ribbon, which was an effort organized by Bring Them Home — an organization engaging in advocacy for the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Avi Arad and another gentleman at the Oscars
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Nimona director Troy Quane wore a "Protect Trans Kids" pin:

Two lapel pins on a jacket, one with text &quot;PROTECT TRANS KIDS,&quot; and the other shaped like a key
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And Napoleon costume designer Dave Crossman wore a pin that read "Pay Equity Now."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

We'll keep you updated as the looks roll in.

