Here's What The Pins On The Oscars Red Carpet Mean

At the 2024 Oscars, many guests have chosen to adorn their red carpet looks with nods to political causes.
One of the most popular pins of the night so far has been the Artists4Ceasefire symbol, referring to the organization calling for "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."
Comedian and Poor Things star Ramy Youssef was one of the people to wear the pin, along with documentary filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, and producer Nadim Cheikhrouha.
Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad wore a yellow ribbon, which was an effort organized by Bring Them Home — an organization engaging in advocacy for the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
Nimona director Troy Quane wore a "Protect Trans Kids" pin:
And Napoleon costume designer Dave Crossman wore a pin that read "Pay Equity Now."
We'll keep you updated as the looks roll in.
