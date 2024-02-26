Skip To Content
"Much More Challenging Than The Nudity": Emma Stone Had An Amazing Response To Being Asked About The Sexuality Of Her "Poor Things" Character

"In some ways, that was the easiest part because that was choreographed."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Emma Stone had a candid response when asked if it was difficult to play "an explicitly sexual character" in Poor Things.

Emma Stone in a floor-length gown, posing in front of a backdrop with &quot;Good Things&quot; written on it
Karwai Tang / WireImage

The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film follows Emma's character Bella, who is brought back to life with the brain of an infant and goes on a powerful adventure of self-discovery. It has received a total of 11 Oscar nominations, making it the second-most nominated movie this year behind Oppenheimer, with Emma's Best Actress win seeming increasingly likely.

Emma Stone in a historical ruffled blouse and period costume looks intently towards the camera
Yorgos Lanthimos /  Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

This weekend, Emma took part in a Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures panel — where she was asked about whether it was challenging to embody the more sexual parts of the role. As per People, she replied that it "wasn't."

Closeup of Emma Stone
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Emma credited an "intimacy coordinator" and "closed sets" for the ease of shooting, adding, "In some ways, that was the easiest part because that was choreographed."

Emma Stone in Poor Things in vintage-style shorts standing in an outdoor market with various stalls and items surrounding her
Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Instead, a moment where Bella gorges herself on pastel de natas proved to be far more challenging. "Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke," she explained.

Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Oscar winner continued, "Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about."

Bella sitting on a trunk in front of a bed in a scene from &quot;Poor Things&quot;
Yorgos Lanthimos /  Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Emma has long answered questions about the movie's nudity and sex scenes, saying last month, “[Sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life. But I see it as just one aspect of many to her — her discovery of food or philosophy, travel and dance. Sex is another aspect," she continued.

Emma Stone wearing a buttoned-up jacket, participating in a panel discussion
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"One of the things that we had talked about from very early on and I thought was extremely important was that Bella is completely free and without shame about her body,” she added.

Poor Things will have its digital release on Feb. 27.