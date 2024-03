7.

In, writer and director Guillermo del Toro wrote the role of Elisa with Sally Hawkins in mind. He was so determined to have her star in the movie that while drunk at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2013, he spotted Sally and ran right up to her. Guillermo recalled, "It's the first time I see her. I say, 'Sally — Guillermo.' I hugged her. And I said, 'I'm writing a movie for you where you fall in love with a fish-man!'"