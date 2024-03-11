Hot Topic
Last night, the 96th Academy Awards aired, and it was filled with a ton of much-deserved wins for some of the biggest stars and movies of 2023.
Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy took home the big acting awards, while Oppenheimer won seven awards, including Best Picture.
While the ceremony itself was pretty flawless, aside from a few awkward moments, there was one clear winner of the best moment of the night, and that was Ryan Gosling taking the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
Everyone absolutely loved it, with the entire crowd inside the Dolby Theatre getting so into it, and people at home could not stop talking about it, too.
So, if you're like me and are absolutely obsessed with Ryan's Oscars performance, I've rounded up some details and behind-the-scenes moments from the performance that you might not know. Here they are:
1. First, when Ryan begins his performance, behind Margot Robbie, who could not stop laughing, he places his cowboy hat on his sister Mandi's head.
2. In case you don't know, Ryan was joined on stage by Mark Ronson, who wrote "I'm Just Ken" alongside Andrew Wyatt. Mark was seen playing the guitar, while Andrew was playing the piano.
3. When Ryan ascends the pink stairs and is surrounded by male dancers in suits and cowboy hats, it's seemingly a nod to Marilyn Monroe's famous "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" performance from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
You can even see that the suits the dancers are wearing in both are similar:
4. And just a wholesome Barbie and Ken connection, Margot Robbie also notably paid tribute to Marilyn's performance by recreating it in Birds of Prey, where Harley Quinn performed the song.
5. Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans all join Ryan on stage. Of course, they all starred as various Kens in Barbie.
6. The giant cutouts of Barbie's head that circle around Ryan during the performance are a tribute to the very first Barbie doll. The sunglasses and hairstyle mirror how the first Barbie was styled when the toy was launched by Mattel in 1959.
7. Slash joining Ryan on stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" isn't as wild as some people might believe. Slash actually plays the guitar on the recorded track. "I sent him the song and he was like, 'This is a good song...cool, I'll play on it,'" Mark Ronson recalled.
9. At the end of his performance, Ryan waves his necklace and kisses it, with people on social media assuming it could be a sweet little gesture for his partner Eva Mendes and their children.
During the press tour for Barbie, Ryan has often paired his outfits with a necklace; most notably he wore an "E" in the Barbie font to the world premiere in LA, as a nod to Eva.
11. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong'o shared what her view during Ryan's performance looked like, and you can hear Joseph Quinn, who was seated next to her, laughing in the background.
15. And finally, Eva Mendes posted a pic of her posing backstage and wearing Ryan's jacket and cowboy hat from the performance, with the caption, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."
You can watch Ryan's entire "I'm Just Ken" performance from the 2024 Oscars below:
