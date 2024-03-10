Skip To Content
Jimmy Kimmel Made A Gross Joke About Robert Downey Jr. At The Oscars, And RDJ Looked Beyond Uncomfortable

Do better, Kimmel.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Jimmy Kimmel made a joke at the expense of Robert Downey Jr. in his Oscars monologue, and it was beyond uncomfortable to watch.

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Robert has been sober since 2003, after a tumultuous life with drugs that began at age 6 when he was given drugs by his father. If his recovery weren't impressive enough, he's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding work in Oppenheimer.

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr. smiling on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

When speaking about the success of Oppenheimer, Jimmy began by suggesting that director Christopher Nolan worked without an internet connection to avoid his "porn addiction."

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career," Jimmy began.

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr. in the audience at the Oscars
ABC

After a pause, he added, "Well, one of the highest points."

Jimmy Kimmel in a tuxedo hosting on stage with a thoughtful expression, finger on chin
ABC

Robert initially smiled and tapped his nose, as tense laughter rang out through the auditorium.

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr.
ABC

Costar Emily Blunt then reached across to touch Robert's shoulders, as he looked mildly uncomfortable:

Robert Downey Jr. in the audience at the Oscars
ABC

Noticing his nose tapping, Jimmy continued, "Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?"

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel
ABC

RDJ then motioned "wrap it up" and mouthed, "keep it going" back, looking increasingly awkward as the camera stayed on him.

ABC

Jimmy did keep it going, but still stuck to Robert: "Look at this guy, he's so handsome, so talented. He's won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?"

Jimmy Kimmel in black tuxedo hosting on stage
ABC

Robert then deadpanned the camera, before shrugging.

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr.
ABC

SURELY that would be enough, but no, Jimmy continued, "Not even 20 years ago, things weren't going that great for Robert. He played the villain and, correct me if I have this wrong, in a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog?" At this point, Robert looked visibly irate:

ABC

"If you ever decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen," Kimmel added, before the camera panned to the dog Messi from Anatomy of a Fall. "Messi has an overdose scene, if you've seen it, you know it is incredible."

Closeup of the dog Messi
ABC

All I have to say is, as someone who is two years sober, if someone brought up my low points from over two decades ago at the freaking Oscars, I would be livid.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.


