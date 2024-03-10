Jimmy Kimmel Made A Gross Joke About Robert Downey Jr. At The Oscars, And RDJ Looked Beyond Uncomfortable

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Jimmy Kimmel made a joke at the expense of Robert Downey Jr. in his Oscars monologue, and it was beyond uncomfortable to watch.
Robert has been sober since 2003, after a tumultuous life with drugs that began at age 6 when he was given drugs by his father. If his recovery weren't impressive enough, he's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding work in Oppenheimer.
When speaking about the success of Oppenheimer, Jimmy began by suggesting that director Christopher Nolan worked without an internet connection to avoid his "porn addiction."
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career," Jimmy began.
After a pause, he added, "Well, one of the highest points."
Robert initially smiled and tapped his nose, as tense laughter rang out through the auditorium.
Costar Emily Blunt then reached across to touch Robert's shoulders, as he looked mildly uncomfortable:
Noticing his nose tapping, Jimmy continued, "Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?"
RDJ then motioned "wrap it up" and mouthed, "keep it going" back, looking increasingly awkward as the camera stayed on him.
Jimmy did keep it going, but still stuck to Robert: "Look at this guy, he's so handsome, so talented. He's won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?"
Robert then deadpanned the camera, before shrugging.
SURELY that would be enough, but no, Jimmy continued, "Not even 20 years ago, things weren't going that great for Robert. He played the villain and, correct me if I have this wrong, in a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog?" At this point, Robert looked visibly irate:
"If you ever decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen," Kimmel added, before the camera panned to the dog Messi from Anatomy of a Fall. "Messi has an overdose scene, if you've seen it, you know it is incredible."
All I have to say is, as someone who is two years sober, if someone brought up my low points from over two decades ago at the freaking Oscars, I would be livid.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions