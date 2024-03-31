    Particia Richardson, Matriach Of "Home Improvement," Seemingly Called Tim Allen A Liar Over Reboot Rumors

    It doesn't look like it'll be "Tool Time" anytime soon.

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Patricia Richardson says rumors that a Home Improvement reunion is happening are untrue.

    Woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer over a pink top with a floral scarf at SAG-AFTRA Foundation event
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images

    Patricia portrayed matriarch Jill Taylor on the '90s sitcom Home Improvement for eight seasons alongside Tim Allen.

    Sigourney Weaver and Tim Allen in promotional photo for &quot;Galaxy Quest,&quot; Weaver in a red shirt, Allen in a blue one
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Recently, Tim has spread rumors of a potential reboot of the '90s sitcom. In an interview with The Messenger, he said, "I see Richard Karn a lot."

    Tim Allen at an event in a black suit and patterned bow tie
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Richard was his co-star, and he played Al Borland.

    Two men on a TV show set, one holding a large boot, surrounded by various shoes and tools
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith, who played his children on the show]... and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff]."

    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    The rumor makes sense, seeing a few reboots of classic sitcoms like Fuller House, Girl Meets World, and The Conners pop up in recent years.

    Four TV show characters seated on a couch and laughing in a living room set
    Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

    "It's funny; one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids," Tim said. "Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up."

    Person seated on a talk show set, wearing a black suit and looking off-camera with a relaxed expression
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    Patricia said it wouldn't happen and seemingly called Tim a liar for mentioning it. During an appearance on the Back to the Best podcast, Patricia said she was not interested in playing Jill in Home Improvement.

    Actress in a dark blouse with buttoned collar, glasses, at NYFA event
    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    "I mean, Zach is now a felon," Patricia said, referring to Zachery's multiple arrests and legal issues.

    Group of people seated in a classroom setting, appearing attentive. Central figures are young men, one with a sweater, another in a T-shirt
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "Taran hasn't acted since he left the show; he's not an actor anymore." Now a Sea Recovery Technician, Taran hasn't had a single acting credit since the show ended in 1999.

    Three TV show characters in a kitchen set, one holding a camcorder, having an interaction
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "And Jonathan's not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write," Patricia continued, referring to Jonathan, who had a few guest appearances in Tim's 2013 sitcom Last Man Standing, but he's remained mostly out of the spotlight.

    Four characters from a TV show standing in a room, with two men on each side looking towards each other
    Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "And we don't have Wilson," Patricia added, referring to a character played by Earl Hindman, who passed away in 2003.

    Man in bucket hat peeking over a wooden fence, only eyes and top of face visible
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Most of the cast members aren't available (or working actors), which is a decent reason it's not going to happen, but Patricia doubled down. She seemingly called Tim a liar for even starting the rumors.

    Group of seven at an award show; four adults in formal wear and three children in suits, with a trophy
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    "It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan," she said.

    Woman in TV show scene wearing a dark blouse with pearls, sitting indoors, smiling
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    "I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? He went, 'No.'"

    Two characters from a TV show in a room, one holding laundry. They wear casual sweaters and exhibit a concerned expression
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn't talked to [Jonathan] or me?" Patricia said.

    Three actors on a sitcom set portraying a heated conversation
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Yikes. Unless Tim Allen plans to play every character like an Eddie Murphy movie, it doesn't look like Home Improvement or Home Re-Improvement is happening anytime soon.

    We'll let you know if Tim or any other cast members respond.