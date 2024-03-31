Patricia Richardson says rumors that a Home Improvement reunion is happening are untrue.
Patricia portrayed matriarch Jill Taylor on the '90s sitcom Home Improvement for eight seasons alongside Tim Allen.
Recently, Tim has spread rumors of a potential reboot of the '90s sitcom. In an interview with The Messenger, he said, "I see Richard Karn a lot."
Richard was his co-star, and he played Al Borland.
"And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith, who played his children on the show]... and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff]."
"It's funny; one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids," Tim said. "Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up."
Patricia said it wouldn't happen and seemingly called Tim a liar for mentioning it. During an appearance on the Back to the Best podcast, Patricia said she was not interested in playing Jill in Home Improvement.
"I mean, Zach is now a felon," Patricia said, referring to Zachery's multiple arrests and legal issues.
"Taran hasn't acted since he left the show; he's not an actor anymore." Now a Sea Recovery Technician, Taran hasn't had a single acting credit since the show ended in 1999.
"And Jonathan's not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write," Patricia continued, referring to Jonathan, who had a few guest appearances in Tim's 2013 sitcom Last Man Standing, but he's remained mostly out of the spotlight.
"And we don't have Wilson," Patricia added, referring to a character played by Earl Hindman, who passed away in 2003.
Most of the cast members aren't available (or working actors), which is a decent reason it's not going to happen, but Patricia doubled down. She seemingly called Tim a liar for even starting the rumors.
"It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan," she said.
"I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? He went, 'No.'"
"So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn't talked to [Jonathan] or me?" Patricia said.
Yikes. Unless Tim Allen plans to play every character like an Eddie Murphy movie, it doesn't look like Home Improvement or Home Re-Improvement is happening anytime soon.
We'll let you know if Tim or any other cast members respond.