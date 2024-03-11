Skip To Content
Eva Mendes Had The Perfect Reaction To Ryan Gosling's Iconic "I'm Just Ken" 2024 Oscars Performance

Spoiler alert: She loved it.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

When it comes down to it, Ryan Gosling is just Ken — and that's great.

Ryan wears a suit sans tie with sequined lapels as he stands on the red carpet with his hands in his pockets
John Shearer / WireImage

Ryan's performance of the Oscar-nominated Barbie song at last night's Academy Awards was nothing short of incredible. It was the most enjoyable Best Original Song performance since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," and possibly ever.

View this video on YouTube
Oscars / ABC / Via youtube.com

In the end, "I'm Just Ken" didn't win Best Original Song — it lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas's also excellent Barbie tune, "What Was I Made For?" — but it was obvious that Ryan, and Ken, were the big winners of the night regardless.

Ryan in a sparkly pink suit and sunglasses performing onstage with backup dancers
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

So you probably know that Ryan's partner is Eva Mendes and that they share two children. They rarely make public appearances together. Here's their last joint red carpet appearance from 2012:

Eva and Ryan posing together, dressed in formal attire, at the TIFF event
Sonia Recchia / Getty Images
Keeping in line with their general practices as a couple, Eva didn't attend the Oscars with Ryan last night — but after his "I'm Just Ken" performance, she did share an IG post seemingly featuring her backstage with a cowboy hat and Ryan's pink jacket that he wore during the performance.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG," she wrote in the caption. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋."

Ryan in a pink suit at the center holding a microphone, with other performers in pink and black attire sitting on steps onstage
Getty Images

And the celebs loved her post too:

Instagram comment by Rita Wilson: &quot;Absolutely brought the house down! Love your love&quot;
@evamendes / Via instagram.com
Jessica Simpson&#x27;s Instagram comment: &quot;You&#x27;re my Barbie&quot; with a heart emoji
@evamendes / Via instagram.com
Comment by Glenn Close: &quot;You two are the COOLEST — truly&quot;
@evamendes / Via instagram.com

In the end, he is Kenough.

Ryan on his back being carried by others at the Oscars
Getty Images

Head here for all of our Oscars coverage.

