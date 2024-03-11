Eva Mendes Had The Perfect Reaction To Ryan Gosling's Iconic "I'm Just Ken" 2024 Oscars Performance

Hot Topic
Ryan's performance of the Oscar-nominated Barbie song at last night's Academy Awards was nothing short of incredible. It was the most enjoyable Best Original Song performance since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," and possibly ever.
In the end, "I'm Just Ken" didn't win Best Original Song — it lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas's also excellent Barbie tune, "What Was I Made For?" — but it was obvious that Ryan, and Ken, were the big winners of the night regardless.
So you probably know that Ryan's partner is Eva Mendes and that they share two children. They rarely make public appearances together. Here's their last joint red carpet appearance from 2012:
Keeping in line with their general practices as a couple, Eva didn't attend the Oscars with Ryan last night — but after his "I'm Just Ken" performance, she did share an IG post seemingly featuring her backstage with a cowboy hat and Ryan's pink jacket that he wore during the performance.
"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG," she wrote in the caption. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋."
And the celebs loved her post too:
In the end, he is Kenough.
