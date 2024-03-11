Skip To Content
People Are Loving Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Performance At The 2024 Oscars

"Ryan Gosling crush now at an unbearable level."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Academy Awards was a night of heartfelt speeches, much-deserved wins, and glamorous celebrities — but, in my opinion, only one moment takes the cake for best of show.

Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken," one of the runaway hits from Barbie, with Mark Ronson, and it was unbelievable.

Closeup of Mark Ronson and Ryan Gosling
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

I'm not alone when I say I was hoping, waiting, and wishing for Ryan to perform the song at awards shows earlier in the year, and now my wildest dreams have come true.

Musicians perform on stage, a guitarist in the foreground, with a singer and others in the background
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Mark and company managed to get Ryan (and all the other Kens from the film) to perform on the Oscars stage, and people absolutely lost it.

Ryan Gosling and backup dancers performing at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

All that hard work in the Mickey Mouse Club truly paid off for Ryan.

Ryan Gosling performing at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When legendary guitarist Slash appeared, it was obvious that Ryan meant business with this performance.

Ryan Gosling and Slash onstage at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mark, Ryan, and all the Kens absolutely killed it.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson embracing onstage at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Here are the best reactions to Ryan Gosling's performance:

