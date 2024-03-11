People Are Loving Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Performance At The 2024 Oscars

Hot Topic
The 2024 Academy Awards was a night of heartfelt speeches, much-deserved wins, and glamorous celebrities — but, in my opinion, only one moment takes the cake for best of show.
Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken," one of the runaway hits from Barbie, with Mark Ronson, and it was unbelievable.
I'm not alone when I say I was hoping, waiting, and wishing for Ryan to perform the song at awards shows earlier in the year, and now my wildest dreams have come true.
