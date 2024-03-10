Skip To Content
What Every Celeb Wore At The 2024 Academy Awards

And the award for best dressed goes to — everybody!

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Academy Awards have arrived, and the first order of business is giving a round of applause for the incredible celebrity looks on the red carpet.

We have elegant black attire, tasteful jewelry, and spring colors galore this year! 

1. Zendaya

Zendaya
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
3. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

4. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
John Shearer / WireImage

5. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

6. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

7. Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell in a tailored black suit with a diagonal buttoned blazer on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

8. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone
John Shearer / WireImage

9. Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe
John Shearer / WireImage

10. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

11. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

12. Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O&#x27;Hara
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

13. Tatanka Means

Tatanka Means
Sarah Morris / WireImage

14. Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon
John Shearer / WireImage

15. Regina King

Regina King
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

16. Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan
John Shearer / WireImage

17. Scott Evans

Scott Evans
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

18. Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez
Sarah Morris / WireImage

19. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer
John Shearer / WireImage

20. Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

21. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson in a shiny gray suit with a deep red shirt, posing on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

22. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

23. Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher
Sarah Morris / WireImage

24. Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

25. Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid
Sarah Morris / WireImage

26. Keith David

Keith David
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

27. Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

28. Claudia Doumit

Claudia Doumit
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

29. Hailee Steinfield

Person in elegant off-shoulder gown with sheer sleeves and embellished bodice on red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

30. Becky G

Becky G
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

31. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

32. Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

33. William Belleau

William Belleau
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

34. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Sarah Morris / WireImage

35. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron
John Shearer / WireImage

36. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

37. Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

38. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

39. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

40. Greta Lee

Greta Lee
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

41. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

42. Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

43. Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa posing in a black patterned gown with a train at the Oscars
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

44. Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

45. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
John Shearer / WireImage

46. John Krasinski

John Krasinski
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

47. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

48. Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

49. Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

50. Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

51. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

52. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy
John Shearer / WireImage

53. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

54. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright
Sarah Morris / WireImage

55. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

56. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union
John Shearer / WireImage

57. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

58. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

59. Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

60. Simu Liu

Simu Liu
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

61. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez
Sarah Morris / WireImage

62. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

63. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy
John Shearer / WireImage

64. Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser
John Shearer / WireImage

65. Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

66. Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

67. Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen
John Shearer / WireImage

68. Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere at an event in a sleeveless gown with metallic embellishments and a deep neckline, carrying a clutch
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

69. Justine Triet

Justine Triet
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

70. Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

71. Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

72. Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

73. Roger Federer

Roger Federer
Sarah Morris / WireImage

74. Nate Parker

Nate Parker
John Shearer / WireImage

75. Ted Danson

Ted Danson
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

