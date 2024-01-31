Skip To Content
Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Actors Playing The Original "SNL" Cast In A Major New Movie

New Girl star Lamorne Morris will play SNL legend Garrett Morris.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

SNL 1975 is an upcoming film by director Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Juno) which will chronicle the origins of Saturday Night Live and its premiere in 1975 on NBC. It seems the film is shaping up to have a star-studded cast, as several notable actors are playing the sketch comedy titans.

The castings have slowly rolled out, with the latest round of announcements having arrived on Jan. 30 when Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris, and Cory Michael Smith joined previously announced stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So here are side-by-sides of each actor and the SNL legends they're playing:

Dylan O'Brien as original cast member Dan Aykroyd:

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

New Girl star Lamorne Morris as original cast member Garrett Morris:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

May December star Cory Michael Smith as original cast member Chevy Chase:

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Newcomer Matt Wood as original cast member John Belushi (who is seen here in a 1976 SNL skit with Candice Bergen):

john belushi sitting on a stool
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Fabelmans star Gabriel LaBelle as SNL creator Lorne Michaels:

Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images, NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Bottoms star Rachel Sennott as original SNL writer and Michaels' ex-wife Rosie Shuster (as seen here in 1979 with Dan Aykroyd):

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Licorice Pizza star Cooper Hoffman as NBC exec Dick Ebersol:

Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Gabriel, Rachel, and Cooper were the first cast members announced.

Kim Matula as original cast member Jane Curtin:

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images, NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Emily Fairn as original cast member Laraine Newman:

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images, NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Finally, Dickinson's Ella Hunt as original cast member Gilda Radner:

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kim, Emily, and Ella were the second wave of castings announced.

This post will be updated as further casting announced for SNL 1975 are revealed.