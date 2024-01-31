SNL 1975 is an upcoming film by director Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Juno) which will chronicle the origins of Saturday Night Live and its premiere in 1975 on NBC. It seems the film is shaping up to have a star-studded cast, as several notable actors are playing the sketch comedy titans.
The castings have slowly rolled out, with the latest round of announcements having arrived on Jan. 30 when Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris, and Cory Michael Smith joined previously announced stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.