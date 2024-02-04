Skip To Content
    "It’s Wrong": Ayo Edebiri Broke Her Silence On "SNL" After Unearthed Comments Calling Jennifer Lopez's Music Career "One Long Scam"

    "We’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's do a brief recap on the situation (or, really, lack thereof) between Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez.

    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    So, Ayo hosted SNL last night.

    Ayo Edebiri on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    Jennifer was the musical guest.

    Jennifer Lopez on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    All of this was kind of awkward, because Ayo previously referred to Jennifer's music career as "one long scam" in a resurfaced podcast appearance from 2020.

    Ayo Edebiri accepting her Emmy award
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    "Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said at the time on the Scam Goddess podcast. "Her whole career is one long scam."

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Focus On Sport / Getty Images

    Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.

    Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    "It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

    Closeup of J.Lo onstage
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    Flash forward to last night, when one of the SNL skits that Ayo was featured in was a mock game show called "Why'd You Say It" — and, of course, her podcast remarks were brought up. And Ayo addressed them head-on!

    View this video on YouTube
    SNL / Via youtube.com

    “Okay. We get it," she said. "It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid."

    Ayo Edebiri on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

    Ayo Edebiri on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    For what it's worth, Ayo stood next to J.Lo at the end of the night, too, so it seems like there's no bad blood.

    J.Lo and Ayo Edebiri with the cast and crew of &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

    And that's that!