All of this was kind of awkward, because Ayo previously referred to Jennifer's music career as "one long scam" in a resurfaced podcast appearance from 2020.
"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said at the time on theScam Goddesspodcast. "Her whole career is one long scam."
Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.
"It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."
Flash forward to last night, when one of the SNL skits that Ayo was featured in was a mock game show called "Why'd You Say It" — and, of course, her podcast remarks were brought up. And Ayo addressed them head-on!
“Okay. We get it," she said. "It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid."
"But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”
For what it's worth, Ayo stood next to J.Lo at the end of the night, too, so it seems like there's no bad blood.