Ayo Edebiri's 2020 Comments On Jennifer Lopez's "One Long Scam" Of A Music Career Have Resurfaced Ahead Of "SNL"

On the surface, there is nothing really too remarkable about this. Ayo just cleaned up during awards season for her turn in the critically acclaimed dramedy The Bear...
While Jennifer Lopez is about to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, on Feb. 16. Again, host who has a career to promote, musical guest with a new album to promote — nothing to see here, right?
Wrong.
So, Ayo appeared on theScam Goddesspodcast back in 2020 — like, a month before the pandemic kicked off. Time flies, huh?
Ayo Edebiri's past insults about Jennifer Lopez re-surface as they're both set to appear on #SNL:
During the episode, Ayo commented on Jennifer's music career and referred to it as "one long scam."
"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said. "Her whole career is one long scam."
When Scam Goddess host Laci Mosley suggested that J.Lo doesn't know about the extent of her own singing abilities, Ayo replied, "Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her."
"I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."
Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.
"It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."
OK! We'll see how things go on SNL tonight. Who knows — maybe they'll reference this whole sitch.