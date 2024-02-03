Skip To Content
Ayo Edebiri's 2020 Comments On Jennifer Lopez's "One Long Scam" Of A Music Career Have Resurfaced Ahead Of "SNL"

"She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

So, Ayo Edebiri is hosting SNL tonight. Jennifer Lopez is the musical guest.

Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

On the surface, there is nothing really too remarkable about this. Ayo just cleaned up during awards season for her turn in the critically acclaimed dramedy The Bear...

Ayo giving a thank you speech with her award
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

While Jennifer Lopez is about to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, on Feb. 16. Again, host who has a career to promote, musical guest with a new album to promote — nothing to see here, right?

J.lo leaving a building with bodyguards around her
Gotham / GC Images

Wrong.

So, Ayo appeared on the Scam Goddess podcast back in 2020 — like, a month before the pandemic kicked off. Time flies, huh?

@PopCrave / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

During the episode, Ayo commented on Jennifer's music career and referred to it as "one long scam."

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said. "Her whole career is one long scam."

Closeup of j.lo performing
Focus On Sport / Getty Images

When Scam Goddess host Laci Mosley suggested that J.Lo doesn't know about the extent of her own singing abilities, Ayo replied, "Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her."

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

"I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

Patrick Semansky / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

"It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

OK! We'll see how things go on SNL tonight. Who knows — maybe they'll reference this whole sitch.