    People Are Dragging Nancy Pelosi For Her Cringey Comments About TikTok

    Yeah, that's not it.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to require the sale of TikTok to a US company or force an outright ban.

    C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @sapna

    And, yeah, people are fightin' mad!

    Twitter: @AndrewSolender

    One clip in particular from the hearing is going viral showing Nancy Pelosi addressing the House.

    Nancy Pelosi smiling and wearing a patterned dress and pearl necklace
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's the clip:

    C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @HowardMortman

    As you can see, she says, "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe. A winner. A winner."

    Nancy Pelosi in red speaking at a podium in the House of Representatives chamber
    C-SPAN

    Which, like, what????

    A frustrated woman gestures at a laptop screen during a meeting
    Liubomyr Vorona / Getty Images

    Most people are equally confused.

    C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @bklynb4by

    A few people like what she had to say.

    C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @Bravotvpoll

    But most people are like, "What the hell are they even doing in Congress anymore?!"

    C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @Datyelloboi

    This person said, "not a single human under the age of 50 in that room, i promise you that."

    Bravo / C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @luvclorinde

    "Every day, politicians continue to stupefy me with how out-of-touch and fundamentally useless they are," another person said.

    Bravo / C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @DawsonEJoyce

    The overall sentiment is that of surprise: "These are the people that make major decisions for us as a country."

    CSPAN / Via Twitter: @Ize202

    The bill will now go to the Senate, where its future is up in the air.

    Individuals descend the Capitol steps, one in focus with a pink skirt and white blazer
    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    I guess let's see what Congress does next.*

    *Probably nothing.