People Are Dragging Nancy Pelosi For Her Cringey Comments About TikTok

One clip in particular from the hearing is going viral showing Nancy Pelosi addressing the House.
As you can see, she says, "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe. A winner. A winner."
But most people are like, "What the hell are they even doing in Congress anymore?!"
C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @Datyelloboi
This person said, "not a single human under the age of 50 in that room, i promise you that."
Bravo / C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @luvclorinde
"Every day, politicians continue to stupefy me with how out-of-touch and fundamentally useless they are," another person said.
Bravo / C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @DawsonEJoyce
The overall sentiment is that of surprise: "These are the people that make major decisions for us as a country."
CSPAN / Via Twitter: @Ize202
The bill will now go to the Senate, where its future is up in the air.
I guess let's see what Congress does next.*
*Probably nothing.