    The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Chain-Smoking Duck Meme, So Here Are 57 Of The Best Ones

    I can't scroll without seeing that nicotine-obsessed, smoking duck.

    Alexa Lisitza
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've been on X, formerly Twitter, at all in the last 24–48 hours, then you probably weren't able to scroll without running into this dramatic, chain-smoking duck that ironically shakes its head on a loop:

    Twitter: @paulswhtn

    The meme has completely taken over timelines. Whether it be Gay Twitter, Black Twitter, Book Twitter, or general meme culture corners, everyone has been using the chuckling duckling as a backdrop for moments when they've one-upped someone or for words of wisdom, punchy song lyrics, and/or iconic moments in books and entertainment.

    Twitter: @keyon

    Here are some of the best duck memes:

    1.

    Twitter: @tannertan36

    2.

    Twitter: @computer_gay

    3.

    Twitter: @cryst6l

    4.

    Twitter: @iIoverem

    5.

    Twitter: @songsofbaird

    6.

    Twitter: @urlbbe

    7.

    Twitter: @PsychopompMike

    8.

    Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    9.

    Twitter: @heyheedie

    10.

    Twitter: @brandochii

    11.

    Twitter: @Fergyonce

    12.

    Twitter: @cryst6l

    13.

    Twitter: @lourdblyth

    14.

    Twitter: @reputanush13

    15.

    Twitter: @vvaalb

    16.

    Twitter: @koralinadean

    17.

    Twitter: @jjmileo

    18.

    Twitter: @bbgyutubatu

    19.

    Twitter: @mockingjqys

    20.

    Twitter: @zukotruther

    21.

    Twitter: @eversongbirds

    22.

    Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    23.

    Twitter: @beyzhive

    24.

    Twitter: @aIlmylovin