The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Chain-Smoking Duck Meme, So Here Are 57 Of The Best Ones
I can't scroll without seeing that nicotine-obsessed, smoking duck.
If you've been on X, formerly Twitter, at all in the last 24–48 hours, then you probably weren't able to scroll without running into this dramatic, chain-smoking duck that ironically shakes its head on a loop:
The way this duck shakes they head sends me every time like oh whatever they saying is tea pic.twitter.com/nnYf0ikaXX— not paul (atreides) (@paulswhtn) March 24, 2024
The meme has completely taken over timelines. Whether it be Gay Twitter, Black Twitter, Book Twitter, or general meme culture corners, everyone has been using the chuckling duckling as a backdrop for moments when they've one-upped someone or for words of wisdom, punchy song lyrics, and/or iconic moments in books and entertainment.
That duck smoking a cigarette has taken over my TL.— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) March 24, 2024
Here are some of the best duck memes:
1.
when i curated my story just for him and he swipes up pic.twitter.com/uB5tsNydOD— tannertan36 (@tannertan36) March 24, 2024
2.
two dumb bitches telling each other "exactlyyyyy" pic.twitter.com/6GXHQFtAkU— matt (@computer_gay) March 23, 2024
3.
if our love’s insanity why are you my clarity pic.twitter.com/AjZolbqVpO— ً (@cryst6l) March 24, 2024
4.
me after connecting the dots pic.twitter.com/Vd9j6jUwyk— R (@iIoverem) March 24, 2024
5.
haymitch in the audience after peeta said “if it weren’t for the baby”pic.twitter.com/KUr158E4DU— syd (@songsofbaird) March 24, 2024
6.
seeing my ex doing badly like pic.twitter.com/Rx9gpMsw3F— bitch (@urlbbe) March 24, 2024
7.
One thing about my lover… she’s got humor pic.twitter.com/BeLiDQwiSJ— mike (@PsychopompMike) March 24, 2024
8.
taylor swift when she said “and then it was bought by me”— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) March 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/MuZifwZD8t
9.
This is your final warning yk i give you life!— HEEDlE (@heyheedie) March 24, 2024
If you try this shit again you gon lose your wife! pic.twitter.com/kp9sqKuNAX
10.
Cause tonight will be the night that I will fall for you pic.twitter.com/Rd8UrRZ67h— ☆ brandocito ☆ (@brandochii) March 24, 2024
11.
The Hive on Friday pic.twitter.com/OBhLUSAgfu— Allie 𐚁 (@Fergyonce) March 24, 2024
12.
i wish that i could have this moment for life type shi pic.twitter.com/Wv54uuOTWU— ً (@cryst6l) March 25, 2024
13.
how coriolanus felt after saying snow lands on top pic.twitter.com/2uB0fVqNiF— jacey (@lourdblyth) March 24, 2024
14.
“Karma takes all my friends to the summit”— Dhanush (@reputanush13) March 25, 2024
FACTS pic.twitter.com/qf4OJdF6UH
15.
me after going through his likes, comments and following list pic.twitter.com/jtuzRWQyir— Valentina (@vvaalb) March 24, 2024
16.
you take the man out of the city…not the city out the man— cay (@koralinadean) March 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/OvIW3EztCV
17.
“tell cersei, i want her to know it was me.” pic.twitter.com/cOGj2PEiQR— rulji₇ (@jjmileo) March 24, 2024
18.
one thing about good boys… is that they always go bad— em *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@bbgyutubatu) March 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/mPMg53J2bi
19.
katniss and lucy gray if they ever met pic.twitter.com/Wh6hfzK0cZ— liv 𖤐 dylan day!!! (@mockingjqys) March 24, 2024
20.
sokka: my first girlfriend turned into the moon— dallas liu hive (@zukotruther) March 24, 2024
zuko: that's rough buddy pic.twitter.com/84qR1oGLp7
21.
lucy gray when she said “well i’m not made out of sugar”— holly ⸆⸉ (@eversongbirds) March 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/giQTWiWPvl
22.
23.
i wanna hold ‘em this ain’t texas— BEY-Z🐝 (@beyzhive) March 24, 2024
like they do in texas, ain’t no hold ‘em
please pic.twitter.com/tnlhlzxTDe
24.
dating boys with exes. no, i wouldn’t recommend it. pic.twitter.com/Uc6lS9LHOP— kaylee (@aIlmylovin) March 24, 2024