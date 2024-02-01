Here Are All The Best Tweets About Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton's Shocking Departure
"I’d pay a lot to read the texts between Lando and Oscar right now I can't lie."
Today is a day that sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 community because on this day — Feb. 1, 2024 — news broke that current Mercedes driver and 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is said to be moving to Ferrari's Formula 1 team in 2025.
For fans of Formula 1 — whether generally or via the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive — this news has come as a shock to many. So, the Formula 1 community did what it does best and reacted to the news through some hilarious tweets on Twitter (now called X, but I refuse, sorry).
Be sure to follow these accounts for any news related to Formula 1, and to make your timeline a more fun place.
1.
Lewis Hamilton looking outside his window right now : https://t.co/u5z6LjFGM7— emi 🏒 (@maraneIlo) February 1, 2024
2.
i’d pay a lot to read the texts between lando and oscar right now i can’t lie— ethan ⁴ (@norrishoax) February 1, 2024
3.
Charles giving Lewis a tour of Maranello pic.twitter.com/MhewDmAx7o— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) February 1, 2024
4.
for people who are confused rn: this is the formula one equivalent of zayn leaving one direction— beea (@evilscuderia) February 1, 2024
5.
Carlos Sainz reading all the news pic.twitter.com/be1MNg53r9— Marina (@xxoMarina) February 1, 2024
6.
Somewhere deep deep down we can link this back to Alex's appendix can't we— ALBON ENJOYER (Ind. Ltd) (@jefwun) February 1, 2024
7.
Lewis Hamilton right now pic.twitter.com/D0hc8MPuoP— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) February 1, 2024
8.
SAY SOMETHING OR THE SPAGHETTI GETS IT @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/lvRlDzWZu5— lex ² (@sushisainz) February 1, 2024
9.
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff on race day pic.twitter.com/f6Nc3pWJpq— ᑌＮｄ𝑒𝓇Ⓢ℃𝐎ᖇ𝐞 ｄ (@Mthu__d) February 1, 2024
10.
with lewis to ferrari being confirmed i’m bringing this gem back pic.twitter.com/tD5nYUgbl6— eva (@norrisprix) February 1, 2024
11.
When Alex Albon joins Mercedes in 2025 and we have brocedes 2.0 childhood best friends to enemies what then— cee • 🃏 (@russellcore663) February 1, 2024
12.
carlos sainz: https://t.co/OuqVy1FlZh— quin (@16fosi) February 1, 2024
13.
Revealing the car on Valentine’s Day with your soon to be ex… is wild— roxy⁴⁴ (@roxyinmotion) February 1, 2024
14.
me arriving at ferrari headquarters to get answers pic.twitter.com/sTshrIH9tk— isis 🏁 (@SHURIHQ) February 1, 2024
15.
the entirety of f1twt coming out of hibernation today— lynne ♡ (@formulalynne) February 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/fLJnL9VyoJ
16.
Sorry, football fans! ⚽️ 😅#F1 pic.twitter.com/6Zw0hSWUHc— Autosport (@autosport) February 1, 2024
17.
Also Lewis Hamilton’s therapist in 2025 pic.twitter.com/iH13Kk6PId— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) February 1, 2024
18.
LEWIS HAMILTON TO FERRARI IN 2024 AND NOT 2025 pic.twitter.com/hun1u3rGFF— eva (@norrisprix) February 1, 2024
19.
Lewis Hamilton on his way to Ferrari after seeing the W15 for the first time pic.twitter.com/yzO9ScplpS— Jake (@JR9GD) February 1, 2024
20.
On a positive note Scuderia Ferrari is easier to remember than Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team @LewisHamilton— Stefanie (@fastpitstop) February 1, 2024
21.
when we get the first lewis hamilton x charles leclerc teammate content— megs (@44megs) February 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/73t0xr5zEC
22.
lewis hamilton you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing if the ferrari rumours aren’t true pic.twitter.com/vG46JrPMM2— tiana ⁴ (@literallylando) February 1, 2024
23.
Me pretending to be a Ferrari fan if Lewis Hamilton moves there pic.twitter.com/advqgrOU4L— Marina (@xxoMarina) February 1, 2024
24.
me to lewis hamilton and scuderia ferrari pic.twitter.com/x9JEaycPq4— lev ✩⋆ (@levrrari) February 1, 2024
25.
Lewis: "Ok guys. It's hammer time"— Andrea (profilo non fake) (@AndreaInApnea) February 1, 2024
Ferrari engineers: pic.twitter.com/tzSrHiDDi4
26.
you don't understand i've spent the past 2 years saying "it could be worse we could be ferrari" and now WE ARE FERRARI?— cess (@VARMILT0N) February 1, 2024
27.
Mercedes losing hamilton to ferrari might actually be the biggest fumble in the history of professional sports— eda 🐧 (@edascedes) February 1, 2024
28.
mercedes admin going through lewis to ferrari posts pic.twitter.com/qgsPOHjGjc— val 🦦 (@H44MlLTON) February 1, 2024