    Here Are All The Best Tweets About Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton's Shocking Departure

    "I’d pay a lot to read the texts between Lando and Oscar right now I can't lie."

    Lara Parker
    by Lara Parker

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today is a day that sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 community because on this day — Feb. 1, 2024 — news broke that current Mercedes driver and 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is said to be moving to Ferrari's Formula 1 team in 2025.

    Lewis Hamilton, driver for Mercedes Formula 1 team, donning his race attire with a smirk
    Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

    For years, Hamilton has denied that this would be a move he would make, but per the Guardian, after reports broke that was he having advanced chats with the Ferrari team, team principal for Mercedes Toto Wolff called a meeting with staff today. Lewis Hamilton has been with the Mercedes team since 2013 and has won six of his seven world championships with the team. Mercedes has since confirmed the news, writing on Instagram: "Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year." 

    For fans of Formula 1 — whether generally or via the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive — this news has come as a shock to many. So, the Formula 1 community did what it does best and reacted to the news through some hilarious tweets on Twitter (now called X, but I refuse, sorry).

    Be sure to follow these accounts for any news related to Formula 1, and to make your timeline a more fun place. 

    1.

    Twitter: @maraneIlo

    2.

    Twitter: @norrishoax

    3.

    FOX / Via Twitter: @ScrewderiaF1

    4.

    Twitter: @evilscuderia

    5.

    HBO / Via Twitter: @xxoMarina

    6.

    Twitter: @jefwun

    7.

    Twitter: @ScrewderiaF1

    8.

    artjazz via Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @sushisainz

    9.

    Twitter: @Mthu__d

    10.

    Twitter: @norrisprix

    11.

    Twitter: @russellcore663

    12.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @16fosi

    13.

    Twitter: @roxyinmotion

    14.

    ESPN / Via Twitter: @SHURIHQ

    15.

    Twitter: @formulalynne

    16.

    Twitter: @autosport

    17.

    Twitter: @ScrewderiaF1

    18.

    Twitter: @norrisprix

    19.

    Twitter: @JR9GD

    20.

    Twitter: @fastpitstop

    21.

    Max / Via Twitter: @44megs

    22.

    Twitter: @literallylando

    23.

    Twitter: @xxoMarina

    24.

    Hulu / Via Twitter: @levrrari

    25.

    ESPN / Via Twitter: @AndreaInApnea

    26.

    Twitter: @VARMILT0N

    27.

    Twitter: @edascedes

    28.

    Twitter: @H44MlLTON