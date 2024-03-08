Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Video Of Joe Biden's Face When He Saw Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Honestly, the best part of the whole show.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The State of the Union address was last night, and one moment in particular has gone *very* viral.

    President Biden speaking at a podium with officials seated behind him
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    That moment was when President Joe Biden locked eyes with far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

    MTG in a &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; hat gesturing, seated next to a man in a suit at the SOTU
    Pool / Getty Images

    The two met face-to-face before his speech, and their interaction is all over my timeline.

    MTG wearing a MAGA hat seated at the SOTU
    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    Here's that interaction:

    CNN / Via Twitter: @BaileyCarlin

    Yep, that's the face of a man who just saw a ghost/demon.

    President entering House Chamber for State of the Union Address with officials around
    CNN

    This person compared it to seeing a vampire.

    CNN / Via Twitter: @Marmel

    This person compared it to seeing a kid in a scary costume while trick-or-treating.

    CNN / Via Twitter: @JenaFriedman

    This person compared it to seeing someone handing out popcorn at the circus.

    CNN / Via Twitter: @PettyLupone

    And, for me, personally, it gives this:

    AE

    Needless to say, this will be memed forever.

    Disney / Via Twitter: @benyahr

    Maybe next time, Marj.

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @9woodMac