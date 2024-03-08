Browse links
Honestly, the best part of the whole show.
Biden’s face at seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene is killing me pic.twitter.com/65XUOkOyYT— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024
"it was at that moment the President realized he was carrying neither holy water nor garlic."— Marmel (@Marmel) March 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/vJhJhhPeyC
Biden reacts to Marjorie Taylor Green like she’s a kid in a scary costuming showing up at his door to trick-or-treat https://t.co/pUd5ZOGNgX— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) March 8, 2024
Y’all Joe Biden looked at Marjorie Taylor Greene like he expected her to pass out cotton candy and balloon animals! 🤣— Renee (@PettyLupone) March 8, 2024
I AM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/HnMjC7z5Tw
This was Joe Biden seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/z87z7dozqs— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) March 8, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene after President Biden keeps ignoring her. #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/BHeV4RKfJv— Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) March 8, 2024