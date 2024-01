Things initially seemed good when Megan's popularity began rising, with the two even appearing on an Instagram Live together and Nicki featuring on Megan's song "Hot Girl Summer." However, after years of Megan's growing closeness with Cardi B , Nicki appeared to throw jabs her way. This included rapping in "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," "That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go” — an apparent reference to Tory Lanez reportedly shouting, “Dance, bitch!” when he shot Megan in the foot in 2020.