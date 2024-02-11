Cardi B's Super Bowl Ad Was Considered NSFW, And I Want To Know If You Agree

Super Bowl LVIII is here, and, of course, that means we're getting a bunch of hilariously random commercials.
One particular ad includes Cardi B promoting NYX Cosmetics' new Duck Plump lip gloss, but according to a press release, the original spot was cut short because it was considered NSFW.
Based on the rapper's discography with songs like "Bongos" and "WAP," it's pretty obvious that any commercial she's involved in will have a joke or two not intended for children.
Cardi introduces NYX's Duck Plump lip gloss in the commercial, which is supposed to make your lips appear full and plump — but things take a turn once men get ahold of it.
"Be bigger!"
"So big!"
"Plumper!"
The part that won't air during the Super Bowl includes a follow-up breaking news report. “And we’re live,” a newscaster said. “Wondering why men put Duck Plump where it should not go.”
Every single man in the video appears to be in hilarious distress because they misread the "u" in Duck Plump. I can't help but feel like this could be a real scenario one day.
One by one, female police officers, firefighters, 911 operators, and medical professionals question the men's ridiculous flub.
“Duck Plump makes your lips bigger,” the pharmacist added. “Nothing else.”
The commercial ends with Cardi comically confused. “They put it where," she asked. "Why?!”
I feel like the commercial's obvious joke is fairly coy, so it's interesting that they think it's too NSFW to air when TV shows on the same channel include content 10 times worse than a puny dick pump/lip plump joke.
The Super Bowl version is available on YouTube, but you can still see the uncut version of the NYX Duck Plump ad here.
Do you think the original commercial is too much for the Super Bowl audience?
Let's talk about it in the comments.