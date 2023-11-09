The biggest challenge in their relationship is depicted as raising their son without any outside help. "I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” she continued. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood. I kind of wish that someone had told me — although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it — that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact, it gets scarier. So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!"