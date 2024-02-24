Earlier this week, it was revealed that Wendy Williams — who has been largely out of the public eye since her legendary talk show ended in 2022 — was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
A press release stated that Wendy received the diagnosis last year “after undergoing a battery of medical tests." “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the statement also said.
“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the release added. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”
Following the announcement, Wendy has also released a personal statement (via People) addressing her diagnosis and her wishes from the public.
"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she shared.
"Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."
"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," she added.
"I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."