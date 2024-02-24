Skip To Content
    Wendy Williams Released A Statement Asking For "Personal Space And Peace" After Her Dementia Diagnosis

    "Your response has been overwhelming."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Earlier this week, it was revealed that Wendy Williams — who has been largely out of the public eye since her legendary talk show ended in 2022 — was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

    Person in fur coat exiting a vehicle, smiling with an open-mouthed expression
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    The Alzheimer’s Association defines frontotemporal dementia as "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears)." The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as "a disorder that affects how you communicate. It can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language."

    A press release stated that Wendy received the diagnosis last year “after undergoing a battery of medical tests." “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the statement also said.

    A person smiling with a pink fur collar and cap indoors
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the release added. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

    Wendy Williams in a striped dress sits beside her wax figure in an orange jumpsuit, both with microphones
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

    Following the announcement, Wendy has also released a personal statement (via People) addressing her diagnosis and her wishes from the public.

    Wendy Williams in black outfit with yellow jacket, at RapCaviar event, poses with hands on her sequined waist bag
    Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Spotify

    "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she shared.

    Wendy Williams stands posing in a black sleeveless dress with a belt at an event
    Manny Carabel / Getty Images

    "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

    Wendy Williams in a pink blazer and pants, patterned blouse, at an event
    Roy Rochlin / WireImage

    "I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," she added.

    Wendy Williams lies next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a star-patterned dress
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

    Wendy Williams in a star-patterned outfit
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

