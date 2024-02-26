Skip To Content
    Drake Has Seemingly Showed Support For Tory Lanez Again Following His Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

    "Drake is really a loser."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Drake is facing backlash for his continued support of Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion's shooter.

    Last year, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in her feet at a party in the summer of 2020.

    Tory Lanez facing the camera for a mugshot with a neutral expression
    "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see," Megan said in a statement following Tory's conviction. 

    Although Tory and Drake once feuded in the 2010s, Drake supported Tory for some time before his conviction. In his 2022 song "Circo Loco" with 21 Savage, he implied that Megan had lied about the shooting, rapping, "This bitch lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion."

    Man in a black puffer jacket hugging someone at a sports event; Drake stands by, wearing a denim jacket
    "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot," Megan tweeted about the lyrics at the time — and 21 has since inexplicably tried to claim that the lyrics weren't actually about Megan. 

    Drake further made jabs at Megan on tour and "liked" Tory's statement where he denied responsibility after his sentencing.

    Drake performing onstage in a spotlight with an audience in the foreground
    In Megan's triumphant song "Hiss," released earlier this year, she appeared to respond to Drake, rapping, "Say he a player, but he in his feelings."

    Megan Thee Stallion poses in a formfitting gown with a corset top and sheer panels, accessorized with a choker necklace and bracelet
    The line "These niggas hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars" has also been speculated to be a diss at Drake.

    Drake then decided to double down yesterday, posting a picture of Tory on his Instagram story along with the caption, "3 you."

    Screenshot of  &quot;3 you&quot; in an Instagram story
    People subsequently took to Twitter to call out Drake for the post:

    The image is a screenshot of a tweet from a user with the handle &quot;GNCordova&quot; stating &quot;Drake is really a loser&quot;
    Of course, Drake isn't the only rapper to have made headlines for his persistent claims that Megan lied about being shot — last month, Nicki Minaj went into a spiral on X, formerly Twitter, after also being alluded to on "Hiss."

    Nicki Minaj in a cropped top and high-waisted skirt, hands framing face, smiling
    We'll keep you posted with any updates.