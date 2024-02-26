Drake Has Seemingly Showed Support For Tory Lanez Again Following His Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Drake is facing backlash for his continued support of Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion's shooter.
Last year, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in her feet at a party in the summer of 2020.
Although Tory and Drake once feuded in the 2010s, Drake supported Tory for some time before his conviction. In his 2022 song "Circo Loco" with 21 Savage, he implied that Megan had lied about the shooting, rapping, "This bitch lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion."
Drake further made jabs at Megan on tour and "liked" Tory's statement where he denied responsibility after his sentencing.
In Megan's triumphant song "Hiss," released earlier this year, she appeared to respond to Drake, rapping, "Say he a player, but he in his feelings."
Drake then decided to double down yesterday, posting a picture of Tory on his Instagram story along with the caption, "3 you."
People subsequently took to Twitter to call out Drake for the post:
Of course, Drake isn't the only rapper to have made headlines for his persistent claims that Megan lied about being shot — last month, Nicki Minaj went into a spiral on X, formerly Twitter, after also being alluded to on "Hiss."