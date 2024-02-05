2. Michael Trotter Jr. told a reporter how he thought his wife, fellow War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter, was going to divorce him before their Best New Artist Grammy nomination.
3. Killer Mike was reportedly arrested after winning three awards.
4. The Recording Academy had everyone thinking Nicki Minaj had finally earned her first Grammy, just for it to be an accident.
5. Miley Cyrus called out the crowd for not singing along to "Flowers."
6. Bebe Rexha burst out singing opera on the red carpet.
8. SZA took forever to come out after winning an award. Like, people started looking for her.
9. Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy's voting record while being honored by the organization.
10. Beyoncé made this very stoic face when he did.
11. Kacey Musgraves was so far away from the mic while presenting that you couldn't really hear her.
12. Travis Scott started raging and destroyed his set.
13. Beyoncé was seen "hiding" when Fantasia was looking for someone to dance with during Fantasia's Tina Turner tribute.
Twitter: @gooonicorn
14. Fans thought Taylor Swift was rude to Celine Dion...
15. ...but then they realized that all seemed well after this photo of them emerged.
16. And finally, Victoria Monét was cut off during her acceptance speech.
Did you notice any other awkward moments during the show? Tell me in the comments below and check out more of our Grammys coverage here!