Dark Humor Is All Over My Timeline After This Billionaire Said He's Creating An "Exact Replica" Of The Titanic

Well, the 69 year old – who made his money from mining – provided an update this week via a press conference. Building of the Titanic II, as it's been dubbed, is planned to start next year, and it's maiden voyage has been scheduled for June 2027, Forbes reports

The replica is meant to feature the Titanic's famous grand staircase, as well as a smoking room, casino, and theater. Additionally – and a little too on-the-nose for this writer to handle – the Titanic II is also meant to have separate dining rooms differentiated by class. According to Forbes, plans for the third-class cafeteria illustrate long tables for the serving of "stew and mash." You know. To boast an "authentic" experience.

