16.Queen Elizabeth attending the funeral for the Queen Mother in 2002:
17.And here's Prince William and Prince Harry attending the funeral for the Queen Mother, their great grandmother:
18.The Queen Mother's coffin, which included a note from Queen Elizabeth II that read, "In loving memory, Lillibet":
19.Former Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Lord Stevens speaking during a press conference about Operation Paget, which was a 2004 inquiry that investigated conspiracies surrounding the death of Princess Diana:
20.Here's Queen Elizabeth II giving a speech at Guildhall on her Golden Jubilee day, which marked the 50th anniversary of her ascension to the throne:
21.Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee in 2002:
22.And here's the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony alongside Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee:
23.A headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party in 2005:
24.Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leaving their civil wedding ceremony at Guildhall where they were legally married on April 9, 2005:
25.And here's Prince Charles and Camilla at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle following their civil ceremony:
26.Here's Prince Harry and Prince William at the service at Windsor Castle for Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding:
27.And finally, here's Queen Elizabeth II leaving Prince Charles and Camilla's Service of Prayer and Dedication in 2005: