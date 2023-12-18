Skip To Content
27 "The Crown" Season 6, Part 2 Photos Vs. The Real Historical Moments That Are Portrayed

Yes, Kate Middleton really did walk in a charity fashion show at St. Andrews that Prince William attended in 2002.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, here's Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry on a ski trip in Canada in 1998:

Side-by-side of The Royal Family on a ski trip in &quot;The Crown&quot; vs. real life
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

2. And here they are posing for photos on the same ski trip:

The Princes on a ski trip in real life vs. in &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Julian Parker / UK Press / Getty Images

3. Prince William after attending chapel at Eton College in 2000:

Side-by-sides from The Crown vs. real-life Prince William
Netflix / Ken Goff / Getty Images

4. Here's Prince William playing football at Eton in 2000, where he was a captain of the team:

Side-by-sides of Prince William playing football
Netflix / Tim Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

5. Here's Prime Minister Tony Blair speaking at the Economic Club in Chicago in 1999:

Side-by-sides from &quot;The Crown&quot; vs. real life of Tony Blair giving a talk
Netflix / The Economic Club of Chicago / Via youtube.com

6. Prime Minister Tony Blair speaking at the Women's Institute Conference in June 2000, where he was notably booed:

Side-by-sides of real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot; of Tony Blair giving a talk
Netflix / Women's Institute / BBC / Via youtube.com

7. Prince William wearing an Eton "Pop" waistcoat in 2000, which is given to senior students at the college who hold positions of leadership:

Side-by-sides of Prince William in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

8. Here's Prince William attending the photo call with the press in 2000 where he announced his plans for a gap year before attending University of St. Andrews:

Side-by-side images of real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot; of Prince William
Netflix / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press / Getty Images

9. And here's Prince Charles when he also attended the photo call with the press alongside William:

Side-by-side photos of Princes William and Charles in &quot;The Crown&quot; and real life
Netflix / Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

10. Prince William arriving at St. Andrews in Scotland in Sept. 2001:

Side-by-sides of Prince William in &quot;The Crown&quot; vs. real life
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

11. Here's what it looked like outside Buckingham Palace on V-E Day, which marked the official end of World War II in Europe, on May 8, 1945:

Images of the Palace in &quot;The Crown&quot; and real life
Netflix / Daily Herald Archive / SSPL / Getty Images

12. Princess Elizabeth in her uniform in 1945:

Princess Elizabeth in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

13. And here's Princess Margaret on V-E Day in 1945:

Princess Margaret in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Culture Club / Getty Images

14. Here's Princess Margaret celebrating the Queen Mother's 101st birthday in 2001. This marked one of Margaret's final public appearances before her death in 2002:

Princess Margaret in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Jeff Overs / BBC News & Current Affairs / Getty Images

15. Here's the dress Kate Middleton wore at the St. Andrews charity fashion show in 2002. The designer, Charlotte Todd, later sold her famous piece at an auction in 2011:

Kate Middleton in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

16. Queen Elizabeth attending the funeral for the Queen Mother in 2002:

Queen Elizabeth in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

17. And here's Prince William and Prince Harry attending the funeral for the Queen Mother, their great grandmother:

Princess Harry and William in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

18. The Queen Mother's coffin, which included a note from Queen Elizabeth II that read, "In loving memory, Lillibet":

The Queen Mother&#x27;s casket in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

19. Former Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Lord Stevens speaking during a press conference about Operation Paget, which was a 2004 inquiry that investigated conspiracies surrounding the death of Princess Diana:

Lord Stevens in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Scott Barbour / Getty Images

20. Here's Queen Elizabeth II giving a speech at Guildhall on her Golden Jubilee day, which marked the 50th anniversary of her ascension to the throne:

Queen Elizabeth in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Pool Photograph / Corbis / Getty Images

21. Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee in 2002:

The Royal Family in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

22. And here's the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony alongside Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee:

The Royal Family in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

23. A headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party in 2005:

Headlines about Prince Harry&#x27;s Nazi costume
Netflix / Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

24. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leaving their civil wedding ceremony at Guildhall where they were legally married on April 9, 2005:

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

25. And here's Prince Charles and Camilla at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle following their civil ceremony:

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / ROTA / Time Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

26. Here's Prince Harry and Prince William at the service at Windsor Castle for Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding:

Princess Harry and William in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / ROTA / Time Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

27. And finally, here's Queen Elizabeth II leaving Prince Charles and Camilla's Service of Prayer and Dedication in 2005:

Queen Elizabeth II in real life vs. &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

You can check out the historical moments depicted in Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 here.

What did you think of the final season of The Crown? Tell us in the comments below.