Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

People Are Calling It An Injustice That These Men Have Never Been Crowned The Sexiest Man Alive — Come See If You Agree Or Not

So many daddies on this list.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Congrats, Patrick Dempsey — you're People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive! You're hot, and you deserve it.

Closeup of Patrick Dempsey
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Now that he's finally been crowned, here are 30 other celebrity men whom X, formerly Twitter, users want to see win the title next year. Vote below to tell me if you agree or not:

Is there anyone else you'd want to see as the sexiest man alive? Tell me in the comments below!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community