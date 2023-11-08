Poll Quiz·Posted on Nov 8, 2023People Are Calling It An Injustice That These Men Have Never Been Crowned The Sexiest Man Alive — Come See If You Agree Or NotSo many daddies on this list.by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Congrats, Patrick Dempsey — you're People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive! You're hot, and you deserve it. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Now that he's finally been crowned, here are 30 other celebrity men whom X, formerly Twitter, users want to see win the title next year. Vote below to tell me if you agree or not: Is there anyone else you'd want to see as the sexiest man alive? Tell me in the comments below!