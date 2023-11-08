Patrick Dempsey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023, And The Internet Has Some Thoughts

If you had asked me yesterday, "Hey, who do you think will be People's Sexiest Man Alive in this, the year 2023?" I would have said, "Thank you for asking: Pedro Pascal." Now, no one did ask me that (my only human contact yesterday was with my boyfriend and physical therapist, and unfortunately neither brought it up), but you can imagine my mild surprise to find out that Pedro was but a nominee this year.
Nevertheless, there are lots of hot men to go around! And I don't mean to sound like a hater when I say that I was simply not expecting the winner of the esteemed title of Sexiest Man Alive 2023 to be...Patrick Dempsey.
Obviously, Patrick Dempsey is very hot. He's McDreamy for a reason. Sure, he may not have been in a lot recently, but I'm sure lots of people are rewatching Grey's Anatomy even if I'm not.
My boss's reaction to his win was to say, "Again?" — which I think is telling. Because no, surprisingly Patrick had never won People's Sexiest Man of the Year before. Perhaps this is more of a "retroactively, you have had a hot career and continue to be very hot" award: The People equivalent of Leonardo DiCaprio winning his Oscar for The Revenant.
Patrick joinedJimmy Kimmel last night to announce the win, where Kimmel's first question was, "What took them so long?" Patrick responded, "I have no idea, I’m just happy they made a decision and that it was me this year. I'm very grateful."
As for his family's response, Patrick said, "They laughed. Quite hard. They were like, 'No, seriously, who is it?'"
“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Patrick, 57, further told People. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”
As the news hit, folks on the website formerly known as Twitter had ample things to say. Many were fans:
i actually won’t stand for this patrick dempsey hate because let’s not act like this isn’t one of the finest men that has graced gods green earth pic.twitter.com/1L5X45wiiM