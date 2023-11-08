Skip To Content
    Patrick Dempsey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023, And The Internet Has Some Thoughts

    "Patrick Dempsey BEEN sexiest man alive since he said its a beautiful day to save lives that first time in 2005."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you had asked me yesterday, "Hey, who do you think will be People's Sexiest Man Alive in this, the year 2023?" I would have said, "Thank you for asking: Pedro Pascal." Now, no one did ask me that (my only human contact yesterday was with my boyfriend and physical therapist, and unfortunately neither brought it up), but you can imagine my mild surprise to find out that Pedro was but a nominee this year.

    Presley Ann / Getty Images for LACMA

    Nevertheless, there are lots of hot men to go around! And I don't mean to sound like a hater when I say that I was simply not expecting the winner of the esteemed title of Sexiest Man Alive 2023 to be...Patrick Dempsey.

    Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

    Obviously, Patrick Dempsey is very hot. He's McDreamy for a reason. Sure, he may not have been in a lot recently, but I'm sure lots of people are rewatching Grey's Anatomy even if I'm not.

    Frank Ockenfels / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    My boss's reaction to his win was to say, "Again?" — which I think is telling. Because no, surprisingly Patrick had never won People's Sexiest Man of the Year before. Perhaps this is more of a "retroactively, you have had a hot career and continue to be very hot" award: The People equivalent of Leonardo DiCaprio winning his Oscar for The Revenant.

    Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

    Patrick joined Jimmy Kimmel last night to announce the win, where Kimmel's first question was, "What took them so long?" Patrick responded, "I have no idea, I’m just happy they made a decision and that it was me this year. I'm very grateful."

    ABC / Via youtube.com

    As for his family's response, Patrick said, "They laughed. Quite hard. They were like, 'No, seriously, who is it?'"

    ABC / Via youtube.com

    “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Patrick, 57, further told People. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

    Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for Tag Heuer

    Patrick founded the Dempsey Center in honor of his late mother, which is an organization used to help people with cancer. 

    As the news hit, folks on the website formerly known as Twitter had ample things to say. Many were fans:

    X / Via Twitter: @ask_aubry

    Twitter: @gretafilms

    Twitter: @atinyfilms

    Twitter: @woohoojordan

    Others...less so:

    X / Via Twitter: @paulswhtn

    Twitter: @paulaebert

    In case you're wondering who else was nominated, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Jason Kelce all nearly made the cut.

    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ABA, Noam Galai / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    What do you think? LMK in the comments!