So, with filming just beginning, The Last of Us has slowly been announcing who will be joining the cast for Season 2. So, below is the cast of the second season vs. their video game counterparts, what you've seen them in before, and more:

NOTE: While we'll be telling you who each of these new actors is playing, we'll keep things spoiler-free and avoid any major plot points if you are someone who hasn't played the video games.

