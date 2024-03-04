Skip To Content
    Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Ramirez, And More Have Joined "The Last Of Us," So Here's The Cast Vs. Their Characters In The Video Game

    Catherine O'Hara will be guest starring in The Last of Us Season 2.

    Nora Dominick
    Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Last of Us was definitely one of the biggest and most talked about shows of 2023. Starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the series beautifully brought to TV the heartbreaking and beloved video game, thus earning countless awards for Season 1.

    Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey stand in a post-apocalyptic setting for &quot;The Last of Us&quot; series
    HBO

    Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series perfectly brought Ellie and Joel's story from The Last of Us Part 1 and Left Behind DLC video games to life, with casting, set design, visual effects, and more that were simply incredible.

    Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey sitting side by side, looking thoughtful in a scene from the show
    HBO

    With Season 1 detailing the events that happen in the first game, Season 2 will now venture into what happens in The Last of Us Part II, an even more harrowing and heartbreaking journey for Ellie and Joel as they deal with the fallout from their journey to the Fireflies in hopes of creating a cure.

    Ellie asking Joel if everything he said about the Fireflies is true
    HBO

    Unlike Season 1, which told the entire story from the first game, showrunners Mazin and Druckmann have hinted that The Last of Us Part II will need multiple seasons. Mazin also said they won't reveal "how many" seasons they would need to tell the complete story.

    While Season 1 boasted so many incredible guest stars that gave memorable performances, like Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, and Lamar Johnson, this upcoming season will feature even more massive characters from the video games.

    Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank in The Last of Us Season 1
    HBO

    And, Season 1 of the TV show featured appearances by some of the voice actors from the video games, most notably Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, and Laura Bailey, who voiced and did the motion capture for Ellie, Joel, Marlene, Tommy, and Abby respectively.

    Ashley Johnson in motion capture gear; Ashley in The Last of Us Season 1 finale as Anna
    Naughty Dog / HBO / Via youtu.be

    So, with filming just beginning, The Last of Us has slowly been announcing who will be joining the cast for Season 2. So, below is the cast of the second season vs. their video game counterparts, what you've seen them in before, and more:

    NOTE: While we'll be telling you who each of these new actors is playing, we'll keep things spoiler-free and avoid any major plot points if you are someone who hasn't played the video games.

    1. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams in Season 1 vs. Ellie Williams in The Last of Us Part II

    HBO, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    2. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in Season 1 vs. Joel Miller in The Last of Us Part II

    HBO, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    3. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller in Season 1 vs. Tommy Miller in The Last of Us Part II

    HBO, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    4. Rutina Wesley as Maria in Season 1 vs. Maria in The Last of Us Part II

    HBO, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    5. Kaitlyn Dever vs. Abby in The Last of Us Part II

    Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who she's playing: Abby, a character Joel, Ellie, and Tommy come across when Abby arrives in Jackson with her group. She's a main character in The Last of Us Part II.

    What you've seen her in: Booksmart, Dopesick, Rosaline, Last Man Standing, Unbelievable, No One Will Save You, Dear Evan Hansen, Short Term 12, and more.

    6. Isabela Merced vs. Dina in The Last of Us Part II

    Lionel Hahn / WireImage / Getty Images, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who she's playing: Dina, a member of the Jackson community who is extremely loyal to Ellie and is her love interest in The Last of Us Part II.

    What you've seen her in: Madame Web, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, Rosaline, and more. She's also starring as Hawkgirl in the upcoming Superman.

    7. Young Mazino vs. Jesse in The Last of Us Part II

    Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter / Getty Images, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who he's playing: Jesse, a member of the Jackson community. He's Dina's ex-boyfriend and one of Ellie's closest friends.

    What you've seen him in: Beef

    8. Spencer Lord vs. Owen in The Last of Us Part II

    CBC / Via youtu.be, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who he's playing: Owen, a member of Abby's group who encounters Joel, Ellie, and Tommy when they arrive in Jackson.

    What you've seen him in: The Good Doctor, Heartland, and Family Law.

    9. Danny Ramirez vs. Manny in The Last of Us Part II

    Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who he's playing: Manny, a loyal soldier and member of Abby's group, who arrives in Jackson alongside her.

    What you've seen him in: On My Block, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun: Maverick, Look Both Ways, and more. He'll also be reprising his MCU role as Joaquin Torres in the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World.

    10. Ariela Barer vs. Mel in The Last of Us Part II

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who they're playing: Mel, a doctor who is part of Abby's group when they arrive in Jackson.

    What you've seen them in: New Girl, Modern Family, Atypical, One Day at a Time, Runaways, Saved by the Bell, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Rebel, and more.

    11. Tati Gabrielle vs. Nora in The Last of Us Part II

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for PFLAG, Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    Who she's playing: Nora, a military medic who arrives in Jackson alongside Abby, Owen, Manny, and Mel.

    What you've seen her in: The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, You, Uncharted, Kaleidoscope, and more.

    12. And finally, Catherine O'Hara

    Closeup of Catherine O&#x27;Hara
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Who she's playing: Catherine's role is being kept under wraps.

    What you've seen her in: Schitt's Creek, Second City Television, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and many more.

    There are still several big casting announcements to come, namely fans (like me) are probably waiting anxiously to hear who has been cast as Yara and Lev, two other major characters from The Last of Us Part II.

    Naughty Dog / Via youtu.be

    And, I can't wait to see how the show hopefully incorporates more of the voice actors from the games into Season 2 of the show. Like, I will be keeping my eye out for Shannon Woodward, who played Dina, please and thank you.

    Are you excited for The Last of Us Season 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!

    This is my FINAL warning, if you are unspoiled on what happens in The Last of Us Part II, I might suggest avoiding the comments. There could be massive spoilers.