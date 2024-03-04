The Last of Us was definitely one of the biggest and most talked about shows of 2023. Starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the series beautifully brought to TV the heartbreaking and beloved video game, thus earning countless awards for Season 1.
Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series perfectly brought Ellie and Joel's story from The Last of Us Part 1 and Left Behind DLC video games to life, with casting, set design, visual effects, and more that were simply incredible.
With Season 1 detailing the events that happen in the first game, Season 2 will now venture into what happens in The Last of Us Part II, an even more harrowing and heartbreaking journey for Ellie and Joel as they deal with the fallout from their journey to the Fireflies in hopes of creating a cure.
While Season 1 boasted so many incredible guest stars that gave memorable performances, like Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, and Lamar Johnson, this upcoming season will feature even more massive characters from the video games.
And, Season 1 of the TV show featured appearances by some of the voice actors from the video games, most notably Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, and Laura Bailey, who voiced and did the motion capture for Ellie, Joel, Marlene, Tommy, and Abby respectively.
So, with filming just beginning, The Last of Us has slowly been announcing who will be joining the cast for Season 2. So, below is the cast of the second season vs. their video game counterparts, what you've seen them in before, and more:
NOTE: While we'll be telling you who each of these new actors is playing, we'll keep things spoiler-free and avoid any major plot points if you are someone who hasn't played the video games.
1. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams in Season 1 vs. Ellie Williams in The Last of Us Part II
2. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in Season 1 vs. Joel Miller in The Last of Us Part II
3. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller in Season 1 vs. Tommy Miller in The Last of Us Part II
4. Rutina Wesley as Maria in Season 1 vs. Maria in The Last of Us Part II
6. Isabela Merced vs. Dina in The Last of Us Part II
7. Young Mazino vs. Jesse in The Last of Us Part II
8. Spencer Lord vs. Owen in The Last of Us Part II
9. Danny Ramirez vs. Manny in The Last of Us Part II
10. Ariela Barer vs. Mel in The Last of Us Part II
11. Tati Gabrielle vs. Nora in The Last of Us Part II
12. And finally, Catherine O'Hara
There are still several big casting announcements to come, namely fans (like me) are probably waiting anxiously to hear who has been cast as Yara and Lev, two other major characters from The Last of Us Part II.
And, I can't wait to see how the show hopefully incorporates more of the voice actors from the games into Season 2 of the show. Like, I will be keeping my eye out for Shannon Woodward, who played Dina, please and thank you.
This is my FINAL warning, if you are unspoiled on what happens in The Last of Us Part II, I might suggest avoiding the comments. There could be massive spoilers.