19 Actors Who Are Actually Nepo Babies Of Famous Actors, But It's Not Super ObviousToby Stephens, who currently plays Poseidon in Percy Jackson, is the son of beloved actor Maggie Smith.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed Staff 1. First, Louisa Jacobson, who currently stars as Marian in The Gilded Age, is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. Barbara Nitke / HBO / Max, Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images The Gilded Age marks Louisa's first onscreen acting credit. Previously, she'd done several theater productions. 2. Mia Threapleton, who currently stars as Honoria in The Buccaneers, is the daughter of Kate Winslet and director Jim Threapleton. Apple TV+ / Everett Collection, Joe Maher / Getty Images Before playing Honoria, Mia notably starred alongside Kate in the anthology series I Am.... Their episode, titled "I Am Ruth," won a BAFTA for Best Single Drama and Kate won for Best Actress in 2022. 3. Toby Stephens, who currently stars as Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is the son of Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens. Disney+, Dave Benett / Getty Images Before playing Poseidon, Toby has also been seen on screen in projects like Die Another Day, Lost in Space, and Black Sails. 4. Maggie and Robert's oldest son, Chris Larkin, is an actor as well. He starred as Richard Brown in Outlander. Starz, Fiona Hanson / PA Images / Getty Images Before Outlander, Chris has appeared in countless other movies and shows like Jane Eyre, Doctors, Black Sails, and more. 5. Bessie Carter, who currently stars as Prudence Featherington on Bridgerton, is the daughter of Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter. Netflix / Everett Collection, Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images Prior to Bridgerton, Bessie appeared in several TV shows like Howards End and Beecham House. Her first TV appearance was in the show Cranford alongside her mom. 6. Alfred Enoch, who most recently starred as Wes in How to Get Away with Murder, is the son of original Doctor Who cast member William Russell and doctor Etheline Margareth Lewis. ABC / Everett Collection, BBC / Everett Collection Of course, prior to How to Get Away with Murder, Alfred starred as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films. More recently, he's starred in shows like Foundation and The Couple Next Door. 7. Ty Tennant, who starred as young Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon, is the son of David Tennant and Georgia Tennant. HBO, Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images Prior to House of the Dragon, he starred in the series War of the Worlds. In 2023, Ty also appeared in an episode of Good Omens, which David also stars in. 8. Sydney Chandler, who starred in Don't Worry Darling, is the daughter of Kyle Chandler and writer Kathryn Chandler. Warner Bros / Everett Collection, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images Sydney also starred in the limited series Pistol and she was recently cast in the TV series Alien, which is based on the movie franchise of the same name. 9. Jennifer Landon, who stars as Teeter on Yellowstone, is the daughter of Michael Landon and makeup artist Cindy Clerico. CBS / Everett Collection, Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Before Yellowstone, Jen was best known for starring as Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns. She won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Young Actress in a Drama Series. 10. Nico Parker, who starred as Sarah in The Last of Us, is the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker. HBO, Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images Before her work in The Last of Us, Nico also starred in the live-action Dumbo. Next up, she can be seen in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon as Astrid. 11. Lily Mo Sheen, who starred as Addy in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen. Lionsgate / Everett Collection, Alo Ceballos / GC Images She's also appeared in Click, Everybody's Fine, Staged, and Underworld: Evolution, alongside Kate. 12. Ever Anderson, who starred as young Natasha in Black Widow, is the daughter of Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson. Marvel, Dave Benett / Getty Images for amfAR Alongside Black Widow, Ever recently starred as Wendy in Peter Pan & Wendy in 2023. She's also played a young version of Alicia Marcus/Red Queen, who is portrayed by her mom, in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. 13. West Duchovny, who starred as Shannon in Painkiller, is the daughter of Téa Leoni and David Duchovny. Netflix / Everett Collection, Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for UNICEF West also starred in Hulu's Saint X in 2023, and she previously appeared in episodes of The Magicians and the movie A Mouthful of Air. 14. Leila George, who starred as young Janine "Smurf" Cody in Animal Kingdom, is the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. TNT / Everett Collection, Theo Wargo / Getty Images Leila played the younger version of Ellen Barkin's acclaimed Animal Kingdom character for two seasons. She's also starred in movies like The Kid, The Long Home, and Gonzo Girl. 15. Taylor Dearden, who starred as Ophelia in Sweet/Vicious, is the daughter of Bryan Cranston and Robin Gale Dearden. MTV / Everett Collection, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images After Sweet/Vicious, Taylor has appeared in shows like American Vandal and For All Mankind. 16. Charlie Hall, who starred as Andrew in The Sex Lives of College Girls, is the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall. Max, Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images Outside of The Sex Lives of College Girls, Charlie has also starred in Love, Victor, Moxie, Single Drunk Female, Big Shot, and Bel-Air. 17. Aurora Perrineau, who starred as Dani in Prodigal Son, is the daughter of Harold Perrineau and model Brittany Perrineau. Fox / Everett Collection, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Alongside Prodigal Son, Aurora has also starred in TV shows such as When They See Us and the final season of Westworld. 18. Hannah Einbinder, who currently stars as Ava in Hacks, is the daughter of original SNL cast member Laraine Newman and Chad Einbinder. Max, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Hacks is Hannah's first major onscreen role, having previously been known as an up-and-coming stand-up comedian. She made her TV debut doing stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020. 19. And finally, Lewis Pullman, who starred as Bob in Top Gun: Maverick, is the son of Bill Pullman and dancer Tamara Hurwitz. Paramount Pictures / Everett Collection, Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images Alongside his work in Top Gun: Maverick, Lewis has also starred in TV shows like Catch-22, Outer Range, and most recently Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson. He's also appeared in movies like Battle of the Sexes and Bad Times at the El Royale.