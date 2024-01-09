If you're like me, then you probably have been counting down the days until you hear The Last of Us has started production on Season 2.
In its first season, The Last of Us delivered probably one of the best video game to TV adaptations as it told the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who travel across the US together after Joel is tasked with delivering Ellie, who is immune to the cordyceps virus, to the Fireflies.
The first season was based on the first The Last of Us video game and The Last of Us: Left Behind, with Season 2 expected to begin telling the story that unfolds in The Last of Us Part II.
Unlike Season 1, which told the entire story from the first game, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have hinted that The Last of Us Part II will need multiple seasons. Craig also said they won't reveal "how many" seasons they would need to tell the complete story.
The Last of Us Part II is literally all spoilers. So I won't get into too much detail in terms of plot, for those TV show-only watchers who are unspoiled, but the story picks up four years after the events of The Last of Us, and after Joel and Ellie had this very important talk after their hospital encounter with the Fireflies.
Joel, Ellie, and Tommy all return in The Last of Us Part II, and it also features some new characters, most notably Abby, a character Joel and Ellie come across when Abby arrives in Jackson.
So, that takes us to today, when HBO announced that Kaitlyn Dever will be playing Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.
"Our casting process for Season 2 has been identical to Season 1: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," said Craig and Neil per Variety.
They continued, saying, "Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family."
Kaitlyn is best known for starring in shows like Unbelievable and Dopesick, as well as movies like Booksmart.
In The Last of Us Part II, Abby was voiced by Laura Bailey, who is known for her extensive voiceover work in both TV shows and video games like Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and much more. She's also notably a cast member on Critical Role where she's played Vex'ahlia, Jester, and Imogen.
Her work as Abby earned Laura a BAFTA Game Award for Performer in a Leading Role in 2020. She also holds the record for most nominations.
Laura was also hidden in the Season 1 finale of The Last of Us, where she can be spotted as a doctor in the operating room where Ellie is taken by the Fireflies.
Shortly after Kaitlyn's casting was announced, Laura also tweeted, "Huge congrats, Kaitlyn! So excited to see Abby’s evolution in your performance! Let me know if you want a workout buddy."
Pedro also shared his excitement for Kaitlyn's casting with a simple Instagram story, and Kaitlyn expressed her excitement on her own Instagram story, too.
As a fan of the games, I am really excited to see The Last of Us Part II come to life starting in Season 2. I'm also going to be waiting patiently for the love of my life Dina to get cast.
What are your thoughts on Kaitlyn's casting? Tell us in the comments below!
And, beware, there could be game spoilers in the comments! Just, like, need to REALLY warn people here.