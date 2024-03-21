Skip To Content
    "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 Is Reportedly Happening With A Whole New Cast Of Stars Joining Nicole Kidman

    As for how all of these actors will be connected in the show? Only time will tell.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Nine Perfect Strangers is coming back.

    Nicole Kidman standing in a scene from &quot;Nine Perfect Strangers&quot;
    Vince Valitutti / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers chronicled a mysterious retreat center run by an even more mysterious woman named Masha (Nicole Kidman).

    Nicole Kidman sits closely on a couch in a scene from a TV show or movie
    Vince Valitutti/Hulu

    Season 1 aired in 2021 and had a stellar cast. Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Samara Weaving were among the actors who appeared alongside Nicole.

    Screenshots from &quot;Nine Perfect Strangers&quot;
    Vince Valitutti / Hulu

    Well, Masha's story apparently isn't over just yet. Nine Perfect Strangers has reportedly been renewed for a second season, with Nicole returning as the spiritual and health guide. (She's also reportedly returning as an executive producer on the series.)

    Masha giving a toast to the people gathered around a dinner table set outdoors
    Vince Valitutti/Hulu

    Not much is known yet about Season 2. According to Deadline, the show's format will be similar to Season 1, though the guests will stay at a Swiss Alps resort this time.

    Masha sits cross-legged on cushions with serene expression
    Vince Valitutti/Hulu

    A Season 2 premiere date has not been announced.

    Nicole Kidman as Masha in a flowing top and pants, standing in a geometric dome-like room
    Vince Valitutti/Hulu

    Like the first season, Nicole is expected to be joined by an impressive ensemble.

    Screenshot from &quot;Nine Perfect Strangers&quot;
    Vince Valitutti/Hulu

    So here's everyone who has reportedly been cast in Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers:

    Murray Bartlett

    Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

    Dolly de Leon

    Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Maisie Richardson-Sellers

    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    Liv Ullmann

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Liv Ullmann, and actor Aras Aydin's casting was reported by Deadline in June.

    Christine Baranski

    Christine Baranski poses in a shimmering metallic blazer with a belt and clutch
    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

    Lucas Englander

    Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Netflix

    King Princess

    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Annie Murphy

    Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images

    Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, and Annie Murphy's casting was reported by Deadline in December.

    Henry Golding

    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

    Lena Olin

    Michael Campanella / Getty Images

    And, Mark Strong

    Mark Strong in a sharp suit posing confidently
    Kate Green / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

    Henry Golding, Lena Olin, and Mark Strong's casting was reported by the Hollywood Reporter on March 21.

    We'll update this story if more cast members are reported.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Hulu for confirmation of the Season 2 setting and casting announcements.