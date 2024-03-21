Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers chronicled a mysterious retreat center run by an even more mysterious woman named Masha (Nicole Kidman).
Season 1 aired in 2021 and had a stellar cast. Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Samara Weaving were among the actors who appeared alongside Nicole.
Well, Masha's story apparently isn't over just yet. Nine Perfect Strangers has reportedly been renewed for a second season, with Nicole returning as the spiritual and health guide. (She's also reportedly returning as an executive producer on the series.)
Not much is known yet about Season 2. According to Deadline, the show's format will be similar to Season 1, though the guests will stay at a Swiss Alps resort this time.
A Season 2 premiere date has not been announced.
Like the first season, Nicole is expected to be joined by an impressive ensemble.
So here's everyone who has reportedly been cast in Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers:
Murray Bartlett
Dolly de Leon
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Liv Ullmann
Christine Baranski
Lucas Englander
King Princess
Annie Murphy
Henry Golding
Lena Olin
And, Mark Strong
We'll update this story if more cast members are reported.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Hulu for confirmation of the Season 2 setting and casting announcements.