Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

"The Crown" Featured The Best Casting For A Young Claire Foy And Vanessa Kirby For The Final Season

The final season of The Crown includes a touching episode centered on Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, with the best younger-version casting the show has done.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

After six incredible seasons, The Crown officially came to an end this past weekend. The series has received critical acclaim since it debuted in 2016, and earned Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, and others Emmy Awards for their work.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth with Olivia and Claire&#x27;s versions behind her
Netflix

The Crown, which began by depicting Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne in 1952, ended with then-Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005.

Close-ups of a young Elizabeth and Camilla and Charles in the show
Netflix

The final season explored the events following Princess Diana's death in 1997, including when Prince William and Kate Middleton met and the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth in 2002, which marked the 50th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Close-ups of William and Kate sitting together and the Royal Family waving on the show
Netflix

However, one of the biggest moments in the final season was Princess Margaret's death and how much it affected Elizabeth.

The real-life Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret sitting together
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

As seen in the show, Margaret had several strokes before her death in 2002, leaving her partly paralyzed — and thus her public engagements largely stopped in her later years.

Close-up of Margaret holding flowers and smiling
Tim Graham / Getty Images

For her obituary, the New York Times wrote, "To many people, Princess Margaret was the black sheep of her generation of royals. But that reputation did not necessarily trouble her. According to a biographer, Theo Aronson, she once told the French poet and filmmaker Jean Cocteau, 'Disobedience is my joy.'"

Close-up of Margaret smiling and wearing a crown and a fur jacket
Kypros / Getty Images

The episode of The Crown depicting Margaret's final years, which is titled "Ritz," allows Lesley Manville, the third actor to play Margaret, to give one of the best performances in the final season.

Queen Elizabeth at an intimate gathering in the show, saying her sister has been her ally, &quot;day in, day out&quot; — &quot;never wavering, my lifelong companion and support without whom, well, it would be imaginable&quot;
Netflix

While "Ritz" shows how close Margaret and Elizabeth remained up until Margaret's death, what fans really can't stop talking about is the flashback storyline the episode includes too.

Close-ups of Margaret on the show
Netflix

The episode features Elizabeth and Margaret sneaking out for V-E Day (which marked the official end of World War II in Europe) celebrations at London's Ritz Hotel in 1945.

An old photograph of women in uniform in a car waving UK flags and smiling
R. J. Salmon / Getty Images

In real life, Elizabeth and Margaret were reportedly given special permission to join the crowds outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate the end of the war. In a 2015 documentary, their cousin Margaret Rhodes recalled, "It was like a wonderful escape for the girls. I don't think they'd ever been out among millions of people. It was just freedom — to be an ordinary person."

An old photo of a young Elizabeth and Margaret wearing kerchiefs on their heads and coats
Toronto Star Archives / Getty Images

"We were terrified of being recognized — so I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes," Queen Elizabeth recalled in an interview with the BBC. "A grenadier officer among our party of about 16 people said he refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed. So I had to put my cap on normally."

A young Elizabeth in a military uniform
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Elizabeth and Margaret, alongside their cousin and a few others, reportedly did make it to the Ritz to party that night before returning to the palace, where they got to watch their father, King George VI, make a second public appearance on the balcony.

Elizabeth and Margaret on the balcony behind their parents, Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, and King George, who is waving
Print Collector / Getty Images

It's a great story — and pretty unknown until now — that shows Elizabeth and Margaret's sisterly bond. It also required The Crown to cast young versions of the royals, which is what fans can't stop talking about.

A young Margaret and Elizabeth
Lisa Sheridan / Getty Images

Instead of casting two younger actors who look like Lesley and Imelda Staunton — who played Margaret and Elizabeth, respectively, in the final two seasons — the casting department went out and found actors who looked like Vanessa Kirby and Claire, who played the sisters in the first two seasons.

Close-ups of the two young sisters on the show
Netflix

So, first, here's Claire as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown:

Close-up of Claire wearing pearls
Netflix

And now, here's Viola Prettejohn as young Princess Elizabeth in "Ritz":

Close-up of Viola as Elizabeth smiling and wearing a blouse and tie
Netflix

Viola is best known for starring as Myrtle Haplisch in The Nevers.

And here they are side by side:

Netflix

Here's Vanessa as Princess Margaret in The Crown:

Vanessa wearing a crown and bejeweled necklace
Netflix

And now, here's Beau Gadsdon as young Princess Margaret in "Ritz":

Beau in pearls as Margaret
Netflix

Beau has actually played the young Princess Margaret since Season 1, when she first appeared in Episode 3. She also starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as young Jyn, and she even played a younger version of Claire's character in The Girl in the Spider's Web in 2018.

And here they are side by side:

Netflix

Also, here's the real young Margaret and Elizabeth alongside Viola and Beau:

The real Margaret and Elizabeth wearing short-sleeved dresses and their Crown versions are in arm and wearing a military uniform (Elizabeth) and a blouse and cardigan (Margaret)
Lisa Sheridan / Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Netflix

It's honestly so amazing, and might be one of the best pieces of casting The Crown has done. The resemblance is so incredible, a lot of people thought they had just aged down Claire and Vanessa using CGI.

Young Elizabeth and Margaret hugging on the show
Netflix

The uncanny resemblance between Viola and Claire and Beau and Vanessa only makes Princess Margaret's final scene in The Crown all the more heartbreaking, too.

A smiling young Elizabeth saying &quot;We can join Mummy and Papa for breakfast,&quot; an older Margaret saying &quot;I&#x27;m afraid not, but I will always be by your side, no matter what,&quot; and then a screen saying Margaret died peacefully in her sleep on Feb 9, 2002, at 71
Netflix

At the end of the day, I loved that The Crown was ultimately about Elizabeth and Margaret and how important their relationship was. It made for a perfect start and finish to this story about the royal family.

A young Margaret and Elizabeth hugging and then applauding in a crowd
Netflix

The final season of The Crown is streaming now on Netflix.