That's a messy photoshop job, indeed.
“yeh so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things - gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy x” pic.twitter.com/y1JqXmRZ5u— Aliyana G (@Aliyana567) February 28, 2024
not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence?— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024
My favorite Kate Middleton theory so far is that she got bangs and is waiting for them to grow out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Taylor 🌻 (@itsmet_19) February 28, 2024
Just fell into the 'where is Kate Middleton' rabbit hole pic.twitter.com/1X8CGu1Ajf— Jaimi Tyrrell (@Jaimi_Tyrrell) February 27, 2024
‘Not now sweetie I’m zooming in on the Princess of Wales’ sleeve to prove something’ pic.twitter.com/dKIYR531bW— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) March 10, 2024
OH MY GOD??? https://t.co/xZ4P3TJ2N1 pic.twitter.com/O4fRdxeWH6— zaddy long legs (@williamferr94) March 10, 2024
Um, did the photo editor not spot this on Charlotte's arm when he doctored the image? 🤔🤣🤷🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ Whoever it was didn't clean up the image very well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rIteoa3AZj— JollyMamaRogers (@LisaRogers1979) March 10, 2024
Is Kate Middleton just taking a 3 month break to learn how to use Photoshop? https://t.co/vQSYhgY9qF— S U S A N (@PerrysNostalgia) March 10, 2024
The new photo from Kate Middleton is photoshopped so bad the conspiracy continues!!!!! 🕵🏻♀️ I found 4 Photoshop mistakes in 30 seconds. Hire me royals I'm a professional 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xBzTfxFXDx— Kat Worrix (@theboobwitch) March 10, 2024
Kate Middleton for Mother’s day WITHOUT WEDDING RING 😱 pic.twitter.com/7fe7kiFaKv— 😇 (@Tornaade) March 10, 2024
No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024
the royal family: “happy mothers day to Kate Middleton”— T (@teewatterss) March 10, 2024
the internet:pic.twitter.com/kuB8YRws5n
Kensington Palace has released the first official photo of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery. pic.twitter.com/rX1aIUZ8iT— Monopoly Phonic® (@MonopolyPhonic) March 10, 2024