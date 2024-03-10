Skip To Content
People Are Pointing Out The Photoshop Fails In The Latest Kate Middleton Picture, And It's DEFINITELY Not Helping The Conspiracy Theories

That's a messy photoshop job, indeed.

by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Well, well, well, here we are again.

The Princess of Wales in a stylish blue hat and coat, adorned with earrings, at an outdoor event
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

The whole "Kate Middleton missing" conspiracy theory started about two weeks ago when Prince William canceled an appearance at his godfather's memorial service for "personal reasons."

Prince William in a business suit without a tie
Max Mumby / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales hadn't been seen in months because she's recovering from abdominal surgery.

Kate in an elegant green dress with a bow pin, touching her hair, at an outdoor event
Tim Clayton — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

That canceled appearance and the lack of public appearances by Kate led to TONS of speculation about her whereabouts.

Twitter: @Aliyana567

Some said she was Banksy.

Twitter: @LMAsaysno

Other people said she was just waiting for her bangs to grow out.

Twitter: @itsmet_19

The whole thing was pretty ridiculous.

NBC

Kensington Palace has reportedly said that the princess is recovering from the surgery and "continues to do well."

Kate Middleton smiling in an elegant white coat and holding a clutch
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

Then, last week, she was spotted in a car.

Kate Middleton in a structured green dress with drop earrings, clapping at a public event
Tim Clayton — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And now the Prince and Princess of Wales have posted Kate's first picture since her last public appearance on Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton in a blue coat and hat, walking with Prince William and their three children, all dressed in formal attire
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

As you can see, the picture was taken by Prince William.

Post by the Prince of Wales expressing gratitude for support and wishing a Happy Mother&#x27;s Day
@princeandprincessofwales / Via Instagram: @princeandprincessofwales

Unfortunately, whoever edited the photo didn't do a great job, and now people are zooming in and pointing out all of the messy photoshop.

Twitter: @SophLouiseHall

People have pointed out a photoshop mistake next to Charlotte's arm.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @williamferr94

As you can see, whoever did it clearly didn't do a great job.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @LisaRogers1979

"Is Kate Middleton just taking a 3 month break to learn how to use Photoshop?" this person asked.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @PerrysNostalgia

"I found 4 Photoshop mistakes in 30 seconds. Hire me royals I'm a professional," another person said.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @theboobwitch

People are also noticing Kate's missing wedding ring.

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @Tornaade

It gets even stranger...

The royals reporter for ITV also said that three international photo agencies refused to distribute the pic because it was "manipulated."

@princeandprincessofwales / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @chrisshipitv

Ultimately, this whole thing is SO messy.

Vanity Fair / Via Twitter: @teewatterss

I guess they just made the conspiracy theory speculation worse.

Twitter: @MonopolyPhonic