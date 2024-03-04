Kate Middleton Spotted In Public For First Time Since January Surgery

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson told HuffPost on Friday. “That guidance stands.”

The spokesman reiterated that the princess is “doing well.”

The palace previously announced the timeline for Kate’s recovery in a statement announcing the royal’s operation on Jan. 16.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace shared with HuffPost at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”



