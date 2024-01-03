Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Fox News Had A Tarot Card Reader Predict Donald Trump's 2024, And I'm Pretty Sure It Didn't Go As Planned

"Uh oh."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It's hard to believe, but we're only a few weeks away from the Iowa Caucuses.

republic primary debate with candidates on stage
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

That means we're only eleven months away from the general election.

closeup of melania and trump
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Yipee!

older woman drinking coffee and sitting on the couch with her laptop
Huronphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A clip from Fox News is currently going viral because, for some reason, they asked a tarot card reader to predict Donald Trump's 2024, and I'm pretty sure it didn't go as planned.

closeup of the tarot reader on the news segment
Fox

Here's the clip:

Fox/ Twitter: @cynicalzoomer

"Ohhhh, uh oh," she says.

tarto card that looks like death
Fox

"What was that?" the anchor asks. "I do recognize I'm on Fox TV, [it's] a sense of loss," she says.

Fox

People in Tarot know the five of cups card usually isn't a great one to pull.

Fox

Astrologer Adama Sesay of Lilith Astrology says, "The five of cups in Tarot is a minor arcana card that represents frustration, disappointment, and mourning over loss and failure."

closeup of the card
Adama Sesay

"It also represents being so lost and blinded by this negative energy that you don’t see the opportunities or breakthroughs that are also available to you."

Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images

Ultimately, having a tarot card reader on Fox News predict Trump's year wasn't exactly on my 2024 bingo card.

Twitter: @christindelaney

Get ready for another eleven months of this!

Fox