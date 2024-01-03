It's hard to believe, but we're only a few weeks away from the Iowa Caucuses.
That means we're only eleven months away from the general election.
A clip from Fox News is currently going viral because, for some reason, they asked a tarot card reader to predict Donald Trump's 2024, and I'm pretty sure it didn't go as planned.
"Ohhhh, uh oh," she says.
"What was that?" the anchor asks. "I do recognize I'm on Fox TV, [it's] a sense of loss," she says.
People in Tarot know the five of cups card usually isn't a great one to pull.
Astrologer Adama Sesay of Lilith Astrology says, "The five of cups in Tarot is a minor arcana card that represents frustration, disappointment, and mourning over loss and failure."
"It also represents being so lost and blinded by this negative energy that you don’t see the opportunities or breakthroughs that are also available to you."
Ultimately, having a tarot card reader on Fox News predict Trump's year wasn't exactly on my 2024 bingo card.
Twitter: @christindelaney
Get ready for another eleven months of this!