The 29 Absolute Funniest Reactions To The AT&T Cell Outage That Everyone Is Talking About
This is how that Julia Roberts disaster movie started.
The disruption has largely hit AT&T customers, and it seems like everyone online is trying to figure out what's going on.
I’m surprised this AT&T outage is still a problem all these hours later! pic.twitter.com/dTQWmqFQj1— Dustin Grove (@DustinGroveTV) February 22, 2024
Because people tend to cope with mildly terrifying things with comedy, let's look at the funniest reactions to this strange occurrence...
1.
Everyone with ATT waking up this morning #ATT #outage pic.twitter.com/7Om8MgWeLC— Memes Daily (@Stolenmemesrus) February 22, 2024
2.
How it felt checking Twitter this morning #noservice #att #myiphone pic.twitter.com/CXBZeRaWM1— Rach |-/ (@variantpolarize) February 22, 2024
3.
All the boomers with land line phones this morning. 15 years in the making for them. #ATTdown #outage pic.twitter.com/cYPm8Do3HV— Tim Dougherty (@Tim_D88) February 22, 2024
4.
they finally got their revenge on AT&T for killing them off pic.twitter.com/DOBggThXWw— MJC 🏳️🌈 (@mCase513) February 22, 2024
5.
AT&T trying to figure out what’s wrong this morning pic.twitter.com/JQGUOjdzIU— 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) February 22, 2024
6.
I use Tracfone😏. Me watching everyone complain about att being down pic.twitter.com/EVxXFq2Vim— Michael (@megoing) February 22, 2024
8.
Everyone with #ATT waking up this morning and trying to remember if they paid their bill this month #outage #ATTdown #attoutage pic.twitter.com/elFmtdvUUa— SUGARBOMB (@REALSUGARB0MB) February 22, 2024
9.
AT&T at all of our tweets #outage #Noservice pic.twitter.com/VXdjXzLD9o— I wish you well (@paindropsnroses) February 22, 2024
10.
Me after sending my final texts and leaving my WIFI riddled home to run errands on ATT’s “America’s Oregon Trail provider” wireless network. #ATT #ATTdown #attoutage pic.twitter.com/ib8tpBTgAX— Kristy Mullican (@kristy_dots) February 22, 2024
11.
Me with Verizon while everyone on my timeline with AT&T is losing their freaking minds. #outage pic.twitter.com/7GKuTUrEUx— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 22, 2024
12.
Me trying to get in touch with @ATT this morning to see how this will reflect on my bill #CyberAttack pic.twitter.com/AqrFOO7wIf— benji (@benji0rdie) February 22, 2024
13.
iPhone users stuck in SOS mode waking up like… #outage pic.twitter.com/FN3AkIZiTb— chrissy paradis (@chrissyparadis) February 22, 2024
14.
widespread outages?! pic.twitter.com/xbpChbeFIP— Kevin Wong 🚀 (@kwprime) February 22, 2024
15.
Metro PCS after not being apart of the problem 😭 #outage pic.twitter.com/yliBJbMsRK— ً (@_Xins) February 22, 2024
16.
What was it like the day of the Verizon At&t and T-mobile all having a nationwide outage #outage pic.twitter.com/y1ejKsHMrz— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) February 22, 2024
17.
iPhone 15 on AT&T users the last 5 hours #Outage pic.twitter.com/dfu5AME9Al— Mario A. Esquivel (@SmlTwnBro) February 22, 2024
18.
ATT still isn’t working like 6 hours later????? pic.twitter.com/s3bF46kLjQ— Angela (@angelamaay) February 22, 2024
19.
People’s reaction when AT&T asks them if a $10 service credit is enough. #outage #ATTdown #CyberAttack #sosmode pic.twitter.com/Sx8uS6TfZk— steve (@stevetapernacle) February 22, 2024
20.
Me when I wake up with no cell service. #Outage #NoService #SOS pic.twitter.com/GwIKctQgIj— Chicago Dogs (@TheChicagoDogs) February 22, 2024
21.
Apparently ATT needs to pay their phone bill.— Brock (@Brock_Teee) February 22, 2024
22.
alright ATT it’s not funny anymore… pic.twitter.com/v71maPZClN— KP (@holapossito) February 22, 2024
23.
But not today...#ATTdown #attoutage #outage pic.twitter.com/YRjDCni1kR— OhhhDee (@Bussin_Dustin) February 22, 2024
24.
The Verizon girlies watching ATT customers having a struggle morning pic.twitter.com/lrOlY7rCgF— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 22, 2024
25.
Ok millennials, we’ve been training for this for 25 years. You know what to do.#Y2K #attoutage #outage #leavetheworldbehind pic.twitter.com/Ee20imi9cr— The Problem (@prob1984) February 22, 2024
26.
Me sitting at home on WiFi and watching people melt down with internet withdrawal due to the AT&T #outage pic.twitter.com/nwttdQokGo— efitz (@m0ralh4zard) February 22, 2024
27.
I’m safe!! I got my cellular signal back everyone!! 📶 #att pic.twitter.com/OLC6SCRM5R— matt (@matt1775725420) February 22, 2024
28.
Americans are flocking to Twitter to find out why AT&T is experiencing an outage. #outage pic.twitter.com/z1T7MbXb5g— 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗲 💗 (@lisagreeneusa) February 22, 2024
29. And lastly...
Hey, @att did you try unplugging it, waiting 10 seconds and plugging it back in yet? #noservice pic.twitter.com/D1MZKhwFFo— Caroline 🐀 (@o_line) February 22, 2024