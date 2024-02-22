Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    The 29 Absolute Funniest Reactions To The AT&T Cell Outage That Everyone Is Talking About

    This is how that Julia Roberts disaster movie started.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm sure you're all well aware of the widespread cell outage in the US right now.

    Cellular tower with various antennas overlooking a rural landscape
    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    The disruption has largely hit AT&T customers, and it seems like everyone online is trying to figure out what's going on.

    Twitter: @DustinGroveTV

    Because people tend to cope with mildly terrifying things with comedy, let's look at the funniest reactions to this strange occurrence...

    1.

    Twitter: @Stolenmemesrus

    2.

    Netflix/ Twitter: @variantpolarize

    3.

    NBC/ Twitter: @Tim_D88

    4.

    Twitter: @mCase513

    5.

    Twitter: @_bigbam_

    6.

    Twitter: @megoing

    7.

    Twitter: @duolingo

    8.

    Twitter: @REALSUGARB0MB

    9.

    MTV/ Twitter: @paindropsnroses

    10.

    Warner Bros/ Twitter: @kristy_dots

    11.

    Twitter: @KaylaBraxtonWWE

    12.

    Twitter: @benji0rdie

    13.

    NBC/ Twitter: @chrissyparadis

    14.

    HBO/ Twitter: @kwprime

    15.

    TNT/ Twitter: @_Xins

    16.

    Netflix/ Twitter: @Pizza__Dad

    17.

    Twitter: @SmlTwnBro

    18.

    First We Feast/ Twitter: @angelamaay

    19.

    Hulu/ Twitter: @stevetapernacle

    20.

    Twitter: @TheChicagoDogs

    21.

    Twitter: @Brock_Teee

    22.

    Hulu/ Twitter: @holapossito

    23.

    Twitter: @Bussin_Dustin

    24.

    Twitter: @notcapnamerica

    25.

    Fox/ Twitter: @prob1984

    26.

    Twitter: @m0ralh4zard

    27.

    Twitter: @matt1775725420

    28.

    Twitter: @lisagreeneusa

    29. And lastly...

    Comedy Central/ Twitter: @o_line