Netflix Just Announced Their Next Show, "Everything Now", And We Cannot Wait

On the 5th October, Netflix's new show, Everything Now, will be dropping – just in time to fill the gap after you've finished Sex Education season four!
If you're a Sex Education fan or someone who liked Skins, then Everything Now is 100% up your street. So, what's it about?
We follow 16-year-old Mia. When Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form, only to find that her friends have moved on without her.
Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates, and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties, and first kisses. But soon she discovers that not everything in life can be planned for.
Watch the first look at the trailer here:
Tantalised yet? Well, let's go ahead and meet the cast...
Sophie Wilde as Mia
Lauryn Ajufo as Becca (right) and Harry Cadby as Cameron (left)
Noah Thomas as Will
Niamh McCormack as Alison
Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli
Other main cast members include Sam Reuben as Alex, Robert Akodoto as Theo, and Alex Hassell as Rick.
Oh, and you'll also get to see appearances from Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Viv and THE Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell!
You can watch it on Netflix on the 5th of October – At least that's something to look forward to as we get into autumn!!! Let us know if you'll be watching Everything Now in the comments below.