    Netflix Just Announced Their Next Show, "Everything Now", And We Cannot Wait

    If you like Sex Education or Skins, Everything Now is deffo worth a watch.

    On the 5th October, Netflix's new show, Everything Now, will be dropping – just in time to fill the gap after you've finished Sex Education season four!

    It's a comedy-drama from the mind of up-and-coming writer, Ripley Parker, and is produced by the same company that gave us The Crown.

    If you're a Sex Education fan or someone who liked Skins, then Everything Now is 100% up your street. So, what's it about?

    We follow 16-year-old Mia. When Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form, only to find that her friends have moved on without her.

    Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates, and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties, and first kisses. But soon she discovers that not everything in life can be planned for.

    Watch the first look at the trailer here:

    Tantalised yet? Well, let's go ahead and meet the cast...

    Sophie Wilde as Mia

    Sophie is a rising star and is best known for her roles in Talk to Me (2022), The Portable Door (2023), Eden (2021), and You Don't Know Me (2021).

    Lauryn Ajufo as Becca (right) and Harry Cadby as Cameron (left)

    You'll know Lauryn for her recent roles in Boiling Point (2021), Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023), Tell Me Everything (2022), and The Last Bus (2022). 

    You may also recognise Harry from his roles in Inside Man (2022), Little Bone Lodge (2023), and Red Rose (2022).

    Noah Thomas as Will

    Noah has appeared in a couple of shorts – Birthday Boy (2014) and Empty (2014) – and is bound to become a regular on our screens after his role in Everything Now.

    Niamh McCormack as Alison

    You'll know Niamh from her roles in hit productions Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) and The Witcher (2019).

    Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli

    Jessie is known for her roles in Greatest Days (2023), Newark, Newark (2022), and Rebel Cheer Squad - A Get Even Series (2022).

    Other main cast members include Sam Reuben as Alex, Robert Akodoto as Theo, and Alex Hassell as Rick.

    Oh, and you'll also get to see appearances from Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Viv and THE Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell!

    You can watch it on Netflix on the 5th of October – At least that's something to look forward to as we get into autumn!!! Let us know if you'll be watching Everything Now in the comments below.