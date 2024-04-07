15 New And Returning TV Shows To Watch This April

TV and Movies·Posted on Apr 7, 202415 New And Returning TV Shows To Watch This AprilThere are so many good TV shows coming this month, like All American Season 6, Nicholas Galitzine's new series Mary & George, the TV adaptation of Fallout, and more!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Mary & George Courtesy of Starz Based on the true story, Mary & George follows Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who manipulated her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) to seduce King James I (Tony Curran). Through their scheming, the two became one of the most influential players in the English court, finding themselves as the king's most trusted advisors. Starring: Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Tony Curran, Laurie Davidson, Trine Dyrholm, and moreWhen it premieres: April 5 on Starz Powered By 2. All American Season 6 Courtesy of The CW All American returns for its sixth season this month and not much is known about what will happen. Still, several cliffhangers from Season 5 need to be resolved — like the whole storyline where Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is stabbed by Miko (Courtney Bandeko). We'll also continue to see the fallout from Coach Bill Barker's (Taye Diggs) sudden death.When it returns: April 1 on The CW 3. Fallout Courtesy of Prime Video From the creators of Westworld comes this world-bending dystopian saga, which is based on the hit video game of the same name. Taking place 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.Starring: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and moreWhen it premieres: April 12 on Prime Video 4. The Veil Courtesy FX Written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, this new FX series will explore the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before losing thousands of lives. Meanwhile, in the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must put their differences aside and work together to stop a potential disaster.Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles, and moreWhen it premieres: April 30 on FX 5. The Sympathizer Hopper Stone/HBO Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and satirical series about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. When he seeks life as a refugee in Los Angeles, he quickly learns that his spying days aren't over just yet. Starring: Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr., Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and moreWhen it premieres: April 14 on Max 6. Ripley Philippe Antonello / PHILIPPE ANTONELLO/NETFLIX Â© 2021 Based on the novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, this new limited series follows Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter who is just trying to get by in early 1960s NYC. When a wealthy man hires him to travel to Italy to convince his son to return home, Tom's acceptance of the job is the jumping-off point for his life of deceit, fraud, and murder, of course. Starring: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, and moreWhen it premieres: April 4 on Netflix 7. Loot Season 2 Courtesy of Apple TV+ Loot's second season is finally here, and this time around, Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) has finally settled her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). Now, she's thriving in her role as the head of the Wells Foundation and is focused mainly on her charity work, swearing off of men, and dedicating her life to wellness. Meanwhile, Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly's charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle).When it returns: April 3 on Apple TV+ 8. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Marni Grossman / Marni Grossman/Paramount+ The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery kicks off this spring, with Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy in search of an ancient power that has been hidden for years. However, while the Discovery is hurdling towards this power, others on the hunt want it all for themselves, too.When it returns: April 4 on Paramount+ 9. Sugar Courtesy of Apple TV+ This new neo-noir private detective series follows John Sugar (Colin Farrell), an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of a Hollywood-producing legend. Now, Sugar has to figure out what exactly happened to Olivia while he also unearths family secrets the Siegels believed to be long buried.Starring: Colin Farrell, Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, Alex Hernandez, and more When it premieres: April 5 on Apple TV+ 10. Under the Bridge Disney / Hulu Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone stars in Under the Bridge, a new series based on Rebecca Godfrey's book. The series follows the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who went to a party with friends and never returned home. Told through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), Under the Bridge dives deep into a world where a group of young girls are accused of murder and where startling truths reveal an unlikely killer.Starring: Lily Gladstone, Riley Keough, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Archie Panjabi, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and more When it premieres: April 17 on Hulu 11. Dead Boy Detectives Courtesy of Netflix Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. As teenagers who are born decades apart and find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts…who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell, and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases. Starring: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and moreWhen it premieres: April 25 on Netflix 12. The Spiderwick Chronicles Courtesy Roku Based on the bestselling book series, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace family as they move from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan, aka the Spiderwick Estate. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate, Jared (Lyon Daniels) discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real. The only one who actually believes him is his great-aunt Lucinda (Charlayne Woodard), who urges Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous ogre (Christian Slater).Starring: Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Christian Slater, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Charlayne Woodard, and moreWhen it premieres: April 19 on The Roku Channel 13. Big Mood Channel 4 / Tubi Big Mood follows Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West), two best friends who have done everything together for the last 10 years. However, their friendship is put to the test with an ever-changing landscape of more work, bigger life struggles, and a renewed need to focus on their mental health.Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West, and moreWhen it premieres: April 19 on Tubi 14. Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 NBC This hit comedy series returns with brand-new episodes this April, as George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, continue to showcase the very real relationships in a dysfunctional family. This season, some big life changes are ahead for Mayan and the entire Lopez family while George takes his first steps toward sobriety.When it returns: April 2 on NBC 15. THEM: The Scare Courtesy of Prime Video The new season of this anthology series returns this spring. Once again set in Los Angeles County, this season centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother. Navigating LA in 1991, Dawn is determined to stop the killer and deliver the truth.Starring: Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James, and moreWhen it premieres: April 25 on Prime Video