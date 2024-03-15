Skip To Content
    Here Are 29 New Films You'll Surely Want To See This Spring

    Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, and Camila Mendes are all starring in some intriguing films coming out very soon.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With the Oscars over and daylight saving in full swing, that means spring is almost here. And with it, there are endless new movies about to hit theaters and streamers. So whether you're looking for a way to pass time on a rainy March afternoon or a film for an April get-together, here are 28 movies you won't want to miss this spring:

    1. Ricky Stanicky

    Screenshot from &quot;Ricky Stanicky&quot;
    Ben King/Prime

    Dan (Zac Efron), JT (Jermaine Fowler), and Wes (Andrew Santino) are best friends who for years have gotten away from their families by spending time with their friend Ricky Stanicky. Except Ricky isn't real. So when Wes's child is born earlier than expected while he, JT, and Dan are away on a "trip" to visit Ricky, the trio must hire lowly actor Rod (John Cena) to pretend to be Ricky and convince their family they haven't been pulling a fast one all this time.

    Starring: Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, and William H. Macy

    Release date: March 7 on Prime Video

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / Via youtube.com

    2. Irish Wish

    Movie poster for &quot;Irish Wish&quot; showing three smiling actors, with text announcing its Netflix release on March 15
    Netflix

    Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) is in Ireland for her best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan)'s wedding, but Maddie has a secret: She's in love with Emma's fiancé Paul (Alexander Vlahos). When an (Irish) wish comes true and Maddie finds herself suddenly at her own wedding to Paul, she embraces her new reality. But the fantasy begins to burst when she catches real feelings for the wedding photographer James (Ed Speleers).

    Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour

    Release date: March 15 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    3. The Prank

    Movie poster for &quot;THE PRANK&quot; featuring actors Ramona Young and Rita Moreno with intense expressions, with two young actors looking worried below
    Iconic Events

    Austere physics teacher Mrs. Wheeler (Rita Moreno) fails Ben (Connor Kalopsis)'s class after a student cheated but no one admits to it. So Ben and his best friend Tanner (Ramona Young) decide to frame Mrs. Wheeler for murder.

    Starring: Rita Moreno, Connor Kalopsis, Ramona Young, Kate Flannery, and Keith David

    Release date: March 15 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Iconic / Via youtube.com

    4. Immaculate

    Close-up of Sydney Sweeney wearing a nun&#x27;s habit with a bloodstain on the collar, movie poster for &quot;Immaculate.&quot;
    Neon

    Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a young nun who joins an Italian convent, only to find herself pregnant. The devout around her say she's having a miraculous pregnancy, though there seems to be more to the story than even she may know in this religious thriller.

    Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, and Simona Tabasco

    Release date: March 22 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Neon / Via youtube.com

    5. Shirley

    Regina King portrayed in a poster for &quot;Shirley,&quot; with the tagline &quot;Fearless. Fierce. First.&quot; Release date on Netflix is 22 March
    Netflix

    Regina King is stateswoman Shirley Chisholm in this biopic chronicling the New York politician who was already living history as the first Black congresswoman when she made an unprecedented bid for the presidency in 1972.

    Starring: Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, André Holland, and Terrence Howard

    Release date: March 22 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    6. Lousy Carter

    Movie poster for &quot;Lousy Carter&quot; featuring David Krumholtz reclining with text of cast and praise above
    Magnolia Pictures

    Carter (David Krumholtz) is doing everything he shouldn't: pursuing a grad student at the college where he teaches, sleeping with his best friend's wife, and simply not living his best life. Only now Carter has just been told he's got six months to live.

    Starring: David Krumholtz, Olivia Thirlby, Martin Starr, and Stephen Root

    Release date: March 29 in theaters and on demand

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Magnolia Pictures / Via youtube.com

    7. Música

    Movie poster for &quot;Música&quot; featuring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso, with musical motifs and release date April 4
    Prime Video

    Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes star alongside Francesca Reale in this romance film about a New Jersey man with synesthesia and a strong tie to his Brazilian family. By the way, Camila and Rudy are now dating after meeting while working on the film, which is as reason as ever to think this love story will give you all the feels.

    Starring: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, and J.B. Smoove

    Release date: April 4 on Prime Video

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / Via youtube.com

    8. How to Date Billy Walsh

    Three actors in character posing for &#x27;How to Date Billy Walsh&#x27; movie poster, one holding flowers. Release date mentioned
    Prime Video / MGM Studios

    In this British rom-com, Archie (Sebastian Croft) finally gets the confidence to tell his classmate and best friend Amelia (Charithra Chandran) that he loves her. Except it's (years) too late. Amelia has her eyes set on a new American student: Billy (Tanner Buchanan).

    Starring: Charithra Chandran, Tanner Buchanan, and Sebastian Croft

    Release date: April 5 on Prime Video

    The film's trailer is not yet available.

    9. Monkey Man

    Movie poster for &quot;Monkey Man&quot; with a silhouette of the lead character standing, release date April 5
    Universal Pictures

    Dev Patel makes his directorial debut and stars in this action film about a boy whose mother was murdered at the hands of the rich and powerful. Now grown and an underground fighter, he's determined to get his revenge.

    Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande

    Release date: April 5 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    10. Scoop

    Screenshot from &quot;Scoop&quot;
    Peter Mountain/Netflix

    Inspired by the true story of Prince Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview, Scoop chronicles TV producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) and BBC's path to securing the headline-making interview between journalist Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) and Andrew (Rufus Sewell) amid questions about the prince's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The film is based on Sam's 2022 book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.

    Starring: Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, Gillian Anderson, and Romola Garai

    Release date: April 5 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    11. The First Omen

    Promotional poster for &quot;The First Omen&quot; featuring a silhouetted profile with eerie hands reaching upwards. In theaters April 5
    20th Century Studios

    The Omen's latest film follows an American woman in Rome who joined a religious order and soon realizes an evil pursuit lurks in the ecclesiastical environment. 

    Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Tawkeef Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy

    Release date: April 5 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

    12. Civil War

    Movie poster for &quot;Civil War,&quot; depicting a statue with snakes, written/directed by Alex Garland, IMAX release soon
    A24

    Journalists Lee (Kirsten Dunst), Joel (Wagner Moura), and Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) are covering a modern-day American civil war while a group of insurgents attempt to breach the White House.

    Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Nick Offerman, and Jessie Plemons

    Release date: April 12 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    A24 / Via youtube.com

    13. The Greatest Hits

    Poster for the film &quot;The Greatest Hits&quot; featuring actors Lily James, Minnie Driver, Kelvin Yu with movie tagline, release date April 12 on Hulu
    Hulu

    Harriet (Lucy Boynton) has spent two years grieving the death of her boyfriend (David Corenswet) in a car wreck, so much so that she's quite literally pulled back into the past when listening to songs that remind her of him. But meeting a new man (Justin H. Min) forces her to confront if living in the present just might be better than changing the past.

    Starring: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, and Austin Crute

    Release date: April 12 on Hulu

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Searchlight Pictures

    14. Abigail

    Child actress depicted above the title &quot;ABIGAIL,&quot; with a dramatic tulle collar, promoting a movie release for April 19
    Universal Pictures

    From the directors of Ready or Not and Scream IV, this comedic horror film follows a group of kidnappers (Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, William Catlett, and Angus Cloud) who must keep Abigail (Alisha Weir), a young ballerina from a wealthy family, hostage for 24 hours to collect millions of dollars. However, what they don't know is that Abigail is a vampire ready to take them out one by one in this new pirouette on the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter.

    Starring: Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Angus Cloud

    Release date: April 19 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    15. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

    Movie poster for &quot;The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare&quot; featuring main cast posed with action gear, details of director, producer, and release date
    Lionsgate

    Director Guy Ritchie and producer Jerry Bruckheimer tell a fictionalized tale of the real 1940s British special ops group tasked with taking on the Nazis behind enemy lines.

    Starring: Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusanmokun, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes

    Release date: April 19 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

    16. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

    Screenshot from &quot;Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver&quot;
    Clay Enos/Netflix

    The followup to last year's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire finds Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her crew of fighters battling the evil Motherworld.

    Starring: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Michiel Huisman, and Djimon Hounsou

    Release date: April 19 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    17. Boy Kills World

    Screenshot from &quot;Boy Kills World&quot;
    Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

    A man (Bill Skarsgård) was, as a child, left deaf, mute, and orphaned after his family is murdered. All grown up and seriously ripped, he seeks revenge in this high-action and comedic dystopian film.

    Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, H. Jon Benjamin, and Famke Janssen

    Release date: April 26 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

    18. Challengers

    Movie poster for &quot;Challengers&quot; starring Zendaya, with close-up on sunglasses reflecting a tennis scene
    MGM

    Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is a teenage tennis prodigy who strikes up more than just friendships with fellow up-and-comers Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art (Mike Faist). A career-ending injury forces her to take up coaching Art, her now-husband. Except Patrick is back to compete on and off the court in this steamy sports drama served by Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

    Starring: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist

    Release date: April 26 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    MGM / Via youtube.com

    19. The Idea of You

    Movie poster for &quot;The Idea of You&quot; starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, releasing May 2
    Amazon Prime

    They met at Coachella. Based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, this romance film finds Solène (Anne Hathaway) striking up an unexpected whirlwind relationship with younger man Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting at the Southern California music festival. But Hayes isn't just any guy. He's the heartthrob lead singer of a One Direction-esque band.

    Starring: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine

    Release date: May 2 on Prime Video

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / Via youtube.com

    20. The Fall Guy

    Movie poster for &quot;The Fall Guy&quot; showing Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in an action scene with an explosion. In theaters May 3
    Universal Pictures

    Stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) must take center stage and track down missing action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to keep his ex and director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunts)'s film alive. Except Colt finds Tom dead.

    Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, and Winston Duke.

    Release date: May 3 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    21. I Saw the TV Glow

    Movie poster featuring a silhouette of a person sitting, facing a glowing screen, with the title &quot;I Saw The TV Glow&quot;
    A24

    Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Owen (Justice Smith) discover an alternate world accessible by watching a late-night TV show in this film that boasts an impressive soundtrack with new music from Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Alex G, and many more artists.

    Starring: Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine

    Release date: May 2 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    A24 / Via youtube.com

    22. Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

    Bill Gates in a tiger costume with a red scarf on a set, being interviewed by a man in a suit
    John P. Johnson / Netflix

    Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with the tale of the 1960s pastry race. A veritable who's-who of funny people pop up alongside Jerry to chronicle the rise of the Pop-Tart.

    Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Hugh Grant, Dan Levy, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Jack McBrayer, James Marsden, Bobby Moynihan, Sarah Cooper, Thomas Lennon, and Adrian Martinez.

    Release Date: May 3 on Netflix

    The film's trailer is not yet available.

    23. Mother of the Bride

    Screenshot from &quot;Mother of the Bride&quot;
    Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

    Sure, Lana (Brooke Sheild)'s daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) is getting married to the love of her life in a month in Thailand. That's all manageable. The real problem in this rom-com by the OG Mean Girls director Mark Waters is the father of Emma's fiancé. Lana was once in love with him. 

    Starring: Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi.

    Release date: May 9 on Netflix

    The film's trailer is not yet available.

    24. Back to Black

    Poster for &quot;Back to Black&quot; film with Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, side profile, tattoos visible. In theaters May 17
    Focus Features

    Industry star Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in this musical biopic chronicling the late British singer's life through the making of her Grammy-winning 2006 album Back to Black.

    Starring: Marisa Abela, Jack O'Connell, and Lesley Manville

    Release date: May 17 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Focus Features / Via youtube.com

    25. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

    &quot;Poster for &#x27;Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes&#x27; showing a character on horseback with an eagle, in a lush, post-apocalyptic landscape.&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The latest foray into the Planet of the Apes saga finds chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) and human Mae (Freya Allan) on a mission to stop an enslaving chimpanzee Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand).

    Starring: Own Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon

    Release date: May 10 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

    26. IF

    Movie poster for &quot;IF&quot; showcasing actors&#x27; names with a view of a window partially covered by foliage and a large furry creature&#x27;s feet visible
    Paramount Pictures

    Remember your childhood imaginary friends? They certainly remember you in this family-friendly film by John Krasinski about Bea (Cailey Fleming) and her upstairs neighbor (Ryan Reynolds). They have the power to see discarded imaginary friends, known as IFs, so they go on an odyssey to reconnect long-lost IFs with their now-adult friends.

    Starring: Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina, and Steve Carell

    Release date: May 17 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

    27. Thelma the Unicorn

    Screenshot from &quot;Thelma the Unicorn&quot;
    Netflix

    Singer-songwriter Brittany Howard makes her film debut in this animated flick about a pony with major musical ambitions. She thinks becoming a unicorn is the key to success, but horned horse stardom isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

    Starring: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Heder

    Release date: May 17 on Netflix

    The film's trailer is not yet available.

    28. The Strangers: Chapter 1

    Screenshot from &quot;The Strangers: Chapter 1&quot;
    Lionsgate

    Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) find their blissful small-town cabin excursion isn't quite so sweetly solitary in this first of three horror films that serve as the latest entry in The Strangers franchise.

    Starring: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, and Gabriel Basso

    Release date: May 17 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Lionsgate

    29. And finally, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

    Movie poster for &quot;Furiosa&quot; featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, with a dystopian backdrop. Coming to theaters in 2024
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    This prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road tells the origin story of Furiosa, the ferocious warrior played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the young fighter in what looks to be an electrifying addition to the fame franchise.

    Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke

    Release date: May 24 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com