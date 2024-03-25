Skip To Content
    10 TV Series That Didn't Deserve To End After Season 1 Vs. 9 Shows That Should Have

    A League of Their Own deserved at least one more season, but if I'm being honest I could've done with only one season of Big Little Lies.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. NEEDED: Freaks and Geeks

    Lindsay telling her mom and brother in Freaks and Geeks, &quot;Just &#x27;cause a girl speaks her mind doesn&#x27;t mean she&#x27;s a psycho&quot;
    Fox

    Freaks and Geeks is the quintessential "deserved another season" for me. Not only was this show at the beginning of so many now-monumental careers for some beloved actors, but it's a show that totally would've gone on for at least three seasons in today's streaming world. The worst part? Freaks and Geeks ended on a massive cliffhanger, so even with the one perfect season that exists, you're still left wanting more.

    Who starred in it: Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daley, James Franco, Samm Levine, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, Busy Philipps, and more

    When it originally aired: 1999–2000

    How many total episodes: 18

    2. DIDN'T NEED: Big Little Lies

    A scene from Big Little Lies
    HBO

    Big Little Lies Season 1 was a perfect limited series. Yes, we get Meryl Streep in Season 2, but I don't think it was necessary. Season 1 perfectly adapted Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, and I loved the suspense coupled with the brilliant casting. Everything in Season 1 worked, and there was no need to create a Season 2 that picked up where everything ended in Season 1. I personally think the open-endedness of what happens with the women at the end worked perfectly and we didn't need to see "what happens next."

    Who starred in it: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Meryl Streep, Kathryn Newton, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling, and more

    When it originally aired: 2017–2019

    How many total episodes: 14

    3. NEEDED: High Fidelity

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph and Zoë Kravitz in a scene from High Fidelity
    Hulu

    This show introduced me to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and it has been a joy to see how successful she has become since this perfect, one-season series. Based on the book and the movie of the same name, High Fidelity follows Rob, a record store owner who revisits her past relationships. Zoë Kravitz was exceptional as Rob, Da'Vine was amazing as Cherise, her best friend, and this show just deserved so much more. I'm not saying it needed to keep going for five or more seasons, but at least one more would've been perfect.

    Who starred in it: Zoë Kravitz, Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and more

    When it originally aired: 2020

    How many total episodes: 10

    4. DOESN'T NEED: Beef

    Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in a scene from Beef
    Netflix

    Recently, there were reports that Beef could return for Season 2. While Netflix has not officially confirmed this, I just don't see the need to have this show continue. Once again, it's a perfect limited series. It won a ton of awards for a reason. I always feel there's no need to suddenly turn a great limited series into an anthology (even if it does work sometimes, like with The White Lotus), and I think Beef falls into this category. Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and the stories about Asian American identity and family were superb. I just don't know if the magic of Beef Season 1 can be replicated for another season.

    Who starred in it: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, and more

    When it originally aired: 2023

    How many total episodes (so far): 10

    5. NEEDED: Crashing

    Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Crashing
    Netflix

    Crashing is a UK series about a group of twentysomethings living together as property guardians in a disused hospital. The show was written and created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Crashing introduced me to Phoebe and Jonathan Bailey, and oh my god, it is so good. Phoebe, Jonathan, and the rest of the cast have such great chemistry together and the storylines are both hilarious and sincere. Season 1 is pretty perfect, but it ends on a little cliffhanger that I really needed to be resolved.

    Who starred in it: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey, Julie Dray, Louise Ford, Damien Moloy, Adrian Scarborough, Amit Shah, and more

    When it originally aired: 2016

    How many total episodes: Six

    6. DIDN'T NEED: 13 Reasons Why

    Actor Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen in &quot;13 Reasons Why,&quot; looking intensely at a computer screen
    Netflix

    13 Reasons Why was a huge deal for Netflix when it first premiered, and I think it took the success of Season 1 and just ran too far. Yes, Season 1 had its issues, but I think it did a good job adapting Jay Asher's book of the same name. The cast of 13 Reasons Why has gone on to do amazing work in other TV shows, movies, and more, so I will always love this show for giving us this young cast. However, it should've ended after Season 1. It lost the original plot by trying to continue. I liked seeing the characters' character development, particularly Justin Foley, but they even messed that up in the series finale. In the end, I think this one should've been a one-and-done.

    Who starred in it: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christina Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Kate Walsh, Brian d'Arcy James, Tommy Dorfman, and more

    When it originally aired: 2017–2020

    How many total episodes: 49

    7. NEEDED: The Society

    A scene from Netflix&#x27;s The Society
    Netflix

    I will never forgive Netflix for canceling this one during the biggest cliffhangers imaginable. The Society focuses on a group of teens who are left all alone in their town after the rest of the population mysteriously disappears. This show was so entertaining, and I loved all the twists and turns creator Christopher Keyser laid out brilliantly. Also, this cast was comprised of so many talented up-and-coming stars, and it's a shame they didn't get to go back for Season 2. Please, someone just get this cast together for a one-night-only reading of what Season 2 could've been. I would watch in a heartbeat. 

    Who starred in it: Kathryn Newton, Kristine Froseth, Alex Fitzalan, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jack Mulhern, and more

    When it originally aired: 2019

    How many total episodes: 10

    8. DIDN'T NEED: The Flight Attendant

    A scene of Cassie crying in The Flight Attendant
    Max

    The Flight Attendant really made me appreciate how talented Kaley Cuoco is. After years of seeing her as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, it was great to see her take on a role that not only allowed her to be funny but also had her showcase her talent when it came to drama. Season 1 was so good, and I loved Kaley's performance. As much as I always want to watch Kaley on my TV screen, I think one season was plenty for The Flight Attendant. The storylines wrapped up nicely, and while Season 2 explored Cassie's grief and alcoholism more, I think the overall story and new mystery were lacking.

    Who starred in it: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merel Dandridge, Rosie Perez, and more

    When it originally aired: 2020–2022

    How many total episodes: 16

    9. NEEDED: Pitch

    Mike telling Ginny she plays baseball for herself and for her team and to ignore all the attention
    Fox / Via youtu.be

    I loved Pitch so much. I miss it every single day, and if this cast ever wanted to do another season, no matter when, I would watch. Pitch followed Ginny, who became the first woman to play baseball in the major leagues. Kylie Bunbury was so incredible as Ginny and she carried this show so beautifully. Her chemistry with Mark-Paul Gosselaar was also exceptional. Like most of the shows on this list, Pitch was just getting to a great place when it was canceled. I think a second season would've only elevated the show to being one of the best.

    Who starred in it: Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mark Consuelos, MoMcRae, Meagan Holder, Tim Jo, Dan Lauria, Ali Larter, and more

    When it originally aired: 2016

    How many total episodes: 10

    10. DIDN'T NEED: Scream Queens

    The Chanels in Scream Queens
    Fox

    Scream Queens was truly the perfect chaotic humor Ryan Murphy has always excelled at. So yes, Season 1 remains one of my favorite seasons of TV. And, like the others on this list, it only needed one season. I appreciate recognizing you have an incredible cast people love and characters they love (and love to hate), but sometimes it's best to have it be a cultural phenomenon for one season and leave it at that. I'm all about taking the chemistry of a cast and having them do NEW projects together, not another season or a sequel, just for the heck of it, and I think that's how I feel with the Scream Queens group — people should've just cast them in OTHER things together.

    Who starred in it: Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Glen Powell, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Lautner, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more

    When it originally aired: 2015–2016

    How many total episodes: 23

    11. NEEDED: A League of Their Own

    Scene from A League of Their Own where Max tells Clance she&#x27;s her team vs. Greta and Carson kissing
    Prime Video

    I could talk all day about how A League of Their Own deserved better. Based on the 1992 movie, the series follows the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's baseball team, in 1943. Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, the show did what every other "reboot" should try to do: It didn't try to erase or recreate the original movie, but rather, it expanded and elevated the brilliant stories in the original. A League of Their Own perfectly added LGBTQ+ and Black storylines that were lacking in the 1992 film. The characters in the show were incredible, the relationships were swoon-worthy, and I simply need it back.

    Who starred in it: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Kate Berlant, and more

    When it originally aired: 2022

    How many total episodes: Eight

    12. DIDN'T NEED: Prison Break

    Michael from Prison Break telling his brother he&#x27;s going to break him out of prison
    Fox

    I love Season 1 of Prison Break. Like, I think it's one of my favorite TV seasons. Wentworth Miller's portrayal of Michael Scofield remains one of my favorite TV performances, but oh my god, it went on way too long. The first season was brilliant and showcased Michael breaking into prison to save his brother. It kept you on the edge of your seat, and you needed to tune in every week to see how they would all get out of this. It was also the definition of a great ensemble series. Prison Break Season 2 was fun, but I'd rather the show have ended after Season 1 than continue for four seasons, plus a revival series.

    Who starred in it: Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Sarah Wayne Callies, and more

    When it originally aired: 2005–2017

    How many total episodes: 90

    13. NEEDED: Julie and the Phantoms

    Luke singing &quot;Unsaid Emily&quot; in Julie and the Phantoms
    Netflix

    The way this show was so beloved, it's honestly still shocking to me that it was canceled. Julie and the Phantoms follows Julie, a young musician who summons the spirits of a dead band from 1995. The chemistry of this cast remains top-tier, and I cannot believe they didn't get to continue playing these characters. Not only that, but Julie and the Phantoms ended on such a cliffhanger it should be a crime to cancel a show with so many unanswered questions. Gah, I am still so upset over this one.

    Who starred in it: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, and more

    When it originally aired: 2020

    How many total episodes: Nine

    14. DIDN'T NEED: Westworld

    Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from Westworld Season 1
    HBO / Via youtu.be

    Westworld was such a genius show. Season 1 can be added to the ever-growing list of HBO shows that have created "appointment TV," where you had to be seated when it aired so you could be part of the conversation. Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Barnes, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, and more gave award-worthy performances in the show's first season. I think this show would've benefited from being a one-and-done. Yes, I understand this means we never would've gotten some other amazing performances, but I think, in the end, Season 1 was THE best season anyway.

    Who starred in it: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ben Barnes, Anthony Hopkins, Luke Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Shannon Woodward, and more

    When it originally aired: 2016–2022

    How many total episodes: 36

    15. NEEDED: Teenage Bounty Hunters

    Sterling and Blair hugging in bed in Teenage Bounty Hunters
    Netflix

    Teenage Bounty Hunters follows sisters Sterling and Blair, who fall into bounty hunting for bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins. Created by Kathleen Jordan, the series was so funny, and the chemistry between Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as Sterling and Blair was some of the best, IMO. It's another show with a great following and a majority of LGBTQ+ fans. Sadly, it was another show with LGBTQ+ storylines and representation that never made it past Season 1. The cancelation of LGBTQ+ media has always happened. Still, now it's happening at a much higher rate, with GLAAD reporting that in 2023, we lost "over 100 LGBTQ+ characters" due to cancellations and shows ending. Like most of these, Teenage Bounty Hunters deserved better.

    Who starred in it: Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, Virginia Williams, Devon Hales, and more

    When it originally aired: 2020

    How many total episodes: Ten

    16. DIDN'T NEED: Riverdale

    Betty and Veronica looking at Jughead and Archie as they enter Pop&#x27;s
    The CW

    The definition of "what happened to the original plot of the movie." The first season of Riverdale was so great. I loved the murder mystery vibe that encompassed this teen TV series. Coupled with the extraordinary casting of the Archie characters, everything worked perfectly. But then, Riverdale really lost the plot. The show went off the rails, sometimes in a fun way but sometimes in a "what the hell?" way. Looking back, I think Riverdale benefitted from a 13-episode Season 1, and I wish it had ended after that initial mystery was resolved.

    Who starred in it: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Casey Cott, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, and more

    When it originally aired: 2017–2023

    How many total episodes: 137

    17. NEEDED: I Am Not Okay With This

    Syd standing covered in blood at a school dance in I Am Not Okay With This
    Netflix

    It should really be illegal to end a TV show on a cliffhanger and then NOT renew it, good lord. I Am Not Okay With This follows Syd, who realizes she has telekinetic powers. Sophia Lillis was so good as Syd, and it's a real shame that she didn't get to continue with this role. Again, the season ends on such a big cliffhanger that it literally haunts my nightmares. Also, yes, this is another show with an LGBTQ+ lead that was canceled. Sigh. 

    Who starred in it: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and more

    When it originally aired: 2020

    How many total episodes: Seven

    18. DIDN'T NEED: Heroes

    Hiro telling Peter, &quot;Save the cheerleader. Save the world&quot; in Heroes
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    I loved Heroes Season 1. It was so incredible, and at the time, I had never really seen a show like it on TV. I still have nightmares about Zachary Quinto's portrayal of Sylar. Oh my god, it's still one of my favorite performances from him. Season 1 was great, but then Season 2 kind of ruined everything. The show didn't even stop there; it went on for five seasons, with each one getting more complicated and negating the greatness of Season 1. When I talk about loving Heroes I am really talking exclusively about the first season. 

    Who starred in it: Hayden Panettiere, Jack Coleman, Ali Larter, Greg Grunberg, Masi Oka, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Milo Ventimiglia, Kristen Bell, Zachary Quinto, Adrian Pasdar, Tawny Cypress, and more

    When it originally aired: 2006–2010

    How many total episodes: 77

    19. And finally, NEEDED: My So-Called Life

    Claire Danes in My So-Called Life
    ABC

    Like Freaks and GeeksMy So-Called Life is another one of those shows that is the definition of "deserved another season." Created by Winnie Holzman, the show follows Angela Chase as she's just trying to get through life as a 15-year-old high schooler. Maybe if it had come out during the streaming era, it would've lasted longer and gotten a better chance. I always think about how different Claire Danes' career would've been if she'd gotten to do at least one more season of My So-Called Life, too. It remains one of my favorite canceled too soon shows and I rewatch it all the time.

    Who starred in it: Claire Danes, Jared Leto, Bess Armstrong, A.J. Langer, Wilson Cruz, and more

    When it originally aired: 1994–1995

    How many total episodes: 19

