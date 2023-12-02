Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Busy Phillips Opened Up About Her Daughter Birdie's Decision To Use She/Her Pronouns Again

    Busy revealed in 2021 that Birdie, who was 12 at the time, was gay and using they/them pronouns.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Busy Phillips explained why her daughter, Birdie, is back to using she/her pronouns.

    Busy and her daughter at an event
    Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images The Meteor

    Busy shares Birdie, 15, with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, along with a 10-year-old daughter named Cricket Pearl.

    Closeup of her and marc
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    In 2021, Busy shared on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, that Birdie, who was 12 at the time, was gay and using they/them pronouns.

    Busy wearing a suit and birdie wearing a dress
    Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

    The actor said Birdie first came out to her and Marc at 10, however, Busy only started discussing Birdie publicly after Birdie gave her permission.

    The two wearing long dresses at an event
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    "I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," Busy explained at the time. "Bird was like, 'I don't give a fuck. You can talk about [how] I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.'"

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    Now, two years on, Busy has revealed to Page Six that Birdie has readopted she/her pronouns.

    Busy posing outside in a bright suit
    Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for Supermajority

    “The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her,” she told the outlet.

    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    As far as what motivated her decision, it sounds like Birdie realized that she/her pronouns best reflect her identity.

    That's “what’s so incredible about what gender-affirming care can be. That you allow kids to figure out who they are," Busy continued.

    Closeup of busy picketing during the writers strike
    Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

    Indeed. You can read more from the interview here.