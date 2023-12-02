Busy Phillips explained why her daughter, Birdie, is back to using she/her pronouns.
Busy shares Birdie, 15, with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, along with a 10-year-old daughter named Cricket Pearl.
In 2021, Busy shared on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, that Birdie, who was 12 at the time, was gay and using they/them pronouns.
The actor said Birdie first came out to her and Marc at 10, however, Busy only started discussing Birdie publicly after Birdie gave her permission.
"I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," Busy explained at the time. "Bird was like, 'I don't give a fuck. You can talk about [how] I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.'"
Now, two years on, Busy has revealed to Page Six that Birdie has readopted she/her pronouns.
“The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her,” she told the outlet.
As far as what motivated her decision, it sounds like Birdie realized that she/her pronouns best reflect her identity.
That's “what’s so incredible about what gender-affirming care can be. That you allow kids to figure out who they are," Busy continued.
Indeed. You can read more from the interview here.