Netflix's Disturbing Movie "May December" Is Now Out, So Here's 14 Facts About How It Was Made

When filming the rooftop scene where Joe and his son smoke weed, Charles would ask repeatedly for more takes. "Todd had it in the first few takes, but I kept on asking for another take, and then another take, and another take. As an actor, sometimes I think I can get caught up in trying to be bigger or wanting to feel something, and I get lost in telling my story as opposed to Joe's story, and I really learned that day that it's not my job to tell my story but the character's story — if that makes sense," he told A. Frame