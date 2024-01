Now, I'm not saying all the blame lies at the actors' feet. Asians remain underrepresented in media, and it's important that their TV/movie presence grows to reflect the world we live in. However, I wonder if the US term AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) has confused people into thinking we are all the same and therefore interchangeable. Even the Hollywood Reporter article that shared Vili's statement, says: "Both men are Asian/Pacific Islander." But we are two separate groups, and conflating us is part of the problem.