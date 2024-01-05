Skip To Content
"The White Lotus" Just Announced Its Season 3 Cast, And These Are Some Stars

It was previously announced that Natasha Rothwell, who starred as Belinda in Season 1, is returning to The White Lotus.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

If there's one thing that's a given about The White Lotus, it's that the hit HBO series will have a seriously impressive and star-studded cast.

The poster for season 2 of The White Lotus
The first season featured the likes of Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, and Molly Shannon to name a few.

Murray Bartlett speaking to Steve Zahn and Connie Britton in a hotel lobby in a scene from the first season
The second season upped the ante with Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham all appearing on the show alongside many others.

couples walking through a vineyard
Of course, the legend herself, Jennifer Coolidge, starred in both seasons.

Jennifer Coolidge&#x27;s character sitting on a bench by her pile of luggage
Well now it appears that the forthcoming Season 3 is shaping up strong...and it hasn't even started production! On Jan. 5, HBO announced the cast for the third season of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning series.

A closeup of mike white in a suit
The first cast member was previously announced. In April, Natasha Rothwell, who starred in Season 1 as spa manager Belinda, shared on Twitter that she was returning to the series. "Belinda is back baby!!!," she wrote.

belinda giving a guest a massage
She'll be joined by Leslie Bibb,

Jason Isaacs,

Michelle Monaghan,

Parker Posey,

Carrie Coon,

HBO announced Carrie's casting on Jan. 9. 

and Christian Friedel.

HBO announced Christian Friedel's casting on Jan. 12.

Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, and Morgana O'Reilly are also joining the cast for Season 3, which will be set in Thailand. HBO announced filming will begin next month.

This post will be updated as more Season 3 details are announced.