"The White Lotus" Just Announced Its Season 3 Cast, And These Are Some Stars

If there's one thing that's a given about The White Lotus, it's that the hit HBO series will have a seriously impressive and star-studded cast.
The first season featured the likes of Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, and Molly Shannon to name a few.
The second season upped the ante with Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham all appearing on the show alongside many others.
Of course, the legend herself, Jennifer Coolidge, starred in both seasons.
Well now it appears that the forthcoming Season 3 is shaping up strong...and it hasn't even started production! On Jan. 5, HBO announced the cast for the third season of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning series.
The first cast member was previously announced. In April, Natasha Rothwell, who starred in Season 1 as spa manager Belinda, shared on Twitter that she was returning to the series. "Belinda is back baby!!!," she wrote.
She'll be joined by Leslie Bibb,
Jason Isaacs,
Michelle Monaghan,
Parker Posey,
Carrie Coon,
and Christian Friedel.
Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, and Morgana O'Reilly are also joining the cast for Season 3, which will be set in Thailand. HBO announced filming will begin next month.
This post will be updated as more Season 3 details are announced.