Rachel Zegler, T-Pain, and Dionne Warwick have all responded, too.
Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?— Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024
Elmo I'm gonna be real I am at my fucking limit https://t.co/ne78Qj4cQm— Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) January 29, 2024
Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes.— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) January 29, 2024
however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking https://t.co/svATFv7ek8
Elmo I’ve got to level with you baby we are fighting for our lives https://t.co/ZEhFy0yA08— Nat Queen Coal 🪨💎 (@NatashaOladokun) January 29, 2024
https://t.co/FnaqulcRPu pic.twitter.com/1L17X5xDzc— JB 🪩🐻🍉 (@JBfromDC89) January 29, 2024
Elmo checking in: https://t.co/RGyDWryjt4 pic.twitter.com/8jxxsbIDM9— Srah (@starsinmargins) January 29, 2024
Elmo’s social media manager reading all the responses like— 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) January 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/QxFiryPVFX https://t.co/WtWz2NzxXe
Thanks for checking in, Elmo.— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) January 29, 2024
Mondays are hard. Hope you’re doing great. Be sure to check on Oscar. He always seems to be in a mood. https://t.co/faAhcmzcMY
I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean https://t.co/J4ffrIwjEM— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 29, 2024
resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad https://t.co/v14zfojnnU— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 29, 2024
you know what seasonal depression is?? it’s like that but just all year round 😁 https://t.co/iQPihQAZPL— ashley liao (lee-ow) (@ashleyjliao) January 29, 2024
https://t.co/nRsxWX4QEo pic.twitter.com/PikYRWU800— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 29, 2024
Grouchy… https://t.co/lN8RLwJDy7— Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) January 29, 2024
Me doing okay. Me would be doing better if me had some cookies! https://t.co/mNBtTHKhVZ— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 29, 2024
Day 6. Still tiny. #HelpBigBird https://t.co/PX0GZtI1uo— Big Bird (@BigBird) January 29, 2024