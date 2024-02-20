Skip To Content
A Picture Of Ayo Edebiri Making A Face At Prince William Went Super Viral, And Now We Know Why She Made It In The First Place

It's also obviously because she's Irish.

by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

A picture of Prince William meeting Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde, and Mia McKenna-Bruce at the BAFTA Awards has completely taken over my timeline.

Prince William in a bow tie and suit greeting the four women at an event, who are all wearing elegant dresses
WPA Pool / Getty Images

The awkward picture quickly went viral...

Bravo / Via Twitter: @moonlighttsouls

...and obviously became a meme:

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @CocaineHousecat

But people still wanted to know what the heck elicited these faces:

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @MamaSassington

Video of this specific moment of their interaction has been posted, and now we know:

Getty Images / Via Twitter: @sarah_delore

"Is there a moment when you suddenly realized, 'I’m doing this. I'm really doing it'?" Will asked.

William, in a black tuxedo, speaks to the four women
WPA Pool / Getty Images

"Right now, now's the one," Ayo and the other women responded with laughter.

William gesticulating to the four women
WPA Pool / Getty Images

"We're four young women, and women of color, of different backgrounds. That, to me, is really encouraging," Ayo continued. "A lot of progress has been made, and there's more to do, and we're gonna do it."

William speaks to the four smiling women
Jordan Pettitt / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ultimately, it appears just to be an extremely awkward photo op that should never have happened to begin with.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @LucaGuadagnegro

God bless the Irish.

Getty Images / Via Twitter: @fiImgal