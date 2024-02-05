Skip To Content
    King Charles III Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

    This news comes a week after the 75-year-old had a "corrective procedure" done on his prostate.

    by Alexa Lisitza

    Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

    The announcement comes a week after the 75-year-old "underwent a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate," according to NBC News.

    "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace shared in the statement.

    "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

    "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement continues.

    "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement concludes.

    Buckingham Palace has not confirmed what kind of cancer the King was diagnosed with.

    BuzzFeed will keep you updated with further developments. 