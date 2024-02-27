I'm Completely Obsessed With How Terrible This Willy Wonka "Immersive Chocolate Experience" Is

Browse links
Now I kind of want to go.
The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd— Tr3vor (@tr3vorx) April 28, 2017
Police were called to an 'immersive' Willy Wonka Experience after families showed up to an 'empty warehouse'— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 27, 2024
The event reportedly charged $40 for entry, advertised with AI art, and said it would be a 'journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every… pic.twitter.com/udz8KeWVxQ
Pics from their website https://t.co/5TpyuBwzUo pic.twitter.com/0JXjQoGDOa— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 27, 2024
We all know a stoner from high school who is 35 years old and still decorating the house they share with 6 people like this pic.twitter.com/cDX9mwPt9q— Alex Jewell 🧢 (@bestfoodalex) February 27, 2024
Guys be like “I know a place” and then take you to the off brand Willy Wonka experience— kate (@katebeingsilly) February 27, 2024
I’d love to meet the person who signed off on this Willy Wonka experience. I’d love to go back in time and meet them at the precise moment they said “all done, doesn’t it look good!?” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JjMxORGH2I— 🅱🅴🅽 - тν ℓєgѕ 📺🪩 (@bejokex) February 27, 2024
they charged $45 for this pic.twitter.com/0Nlk0IMJkj— Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024
What If we kissed infront of the Willy wonka experience candy land backdrop that we paid £35 to see 👉🏻👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/f8pzTtwLCt— AnnaWanyama (@AnnaMaryyyyyy) February 26, 2024