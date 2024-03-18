Celebrity·Posted on Mar 18, 2024Bella Hadid's Over-The-Top Morning Routine Is Going Viral, And It's A LOT A LotSo much expensive goop.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Bella Hadid has an EXTREMELY extravagant morning routine. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images A video of her demonstrating it on TikTok is going viral, and it's A LOT: @babybella777 mornings with me before we start making things for you cc @Orebella ☁️🤍🫶🏼🪩 #orebella ♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ - SoBerBoi @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com She starts by putting three potions into a glass. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she adds some goop to that. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com That goes down the hatch. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she takes 14 pills. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Really, I counted: 14! @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Those pills get sucked down with a green juice. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she chugs some more goop — this time it's sea moss gel. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Up next is fulvic detox. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she consumes actual food: a croissant. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she takes out some liquid ionic trace minerals. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Yum! @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com After that, she applies some essential oils. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com Then she puts on some crystal bracelets. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com She (obviously) cleanses with some sage. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com And then she journals. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com After all of that, she holds the journal up to her face like baby Simba in The Lion King. @babybella777 / Via tiktok.com And that's that! Now, excuse me while I grab a glass of OJ and call it a day. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox